India vs NZ Test Series: The 3 Best innings by NZ Batters in India

India and New Zealand’s rivalry in T20Is has turned into a riveting battle over the past few years. The same can’t quite be said about their encounters in Test cricket, however. Although the World Test Championship finals in Southampton was a fascinating battle of attrition, their bilateral series have usually ended with the home team dominating.

New Zealand don’t have a flattering record in India. They have played 34 Tests in India, winning just 2. India have won 16, with 16 matches ending in a draw. The last time New Zealand won a test in India was in 1988—in Mumbai. The last time they had drawn a test was in 2010—in Hyderabad.

As Ross Taylor pointed out, the Black Caps will be facing the double-pronged challenge of facing India at home. First, Test cricket in India is arguably the toughest challenge in Test cricket for visiting teams. Secondly, they arrive with the added pressure of being the first ever WTC Champions.

The Kiwis come in with an experienced batting line-up. Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor will be looking to handle the bulk of the pressure, but others will also need to chip in if they wish to make inroads into the Indian team.

There have been many brilliant innings played by the Kiwis on Indian soil. In this list, we look at the three best innings played by New Zealand batsmen in India.

#3 Bert Sutcliffe – 151* (Kolkata, 1965)

His 230* against India in 1955 was the highest Test score for New Zealand for more than a decade.



His 230* against India in 1955 was the highest Test score for New Zealand for more than a decade.

Bert Sutcliffe was New Zealand’s most prolific run scorer in India. He has 3 centuries in India, none better than the unbeaten 151 he scored against a fairly strong Indian bowling attack of S.Venkataraghavan, Ramakant Desai, and Bapu Nadkarni.

New Zealand were batting first and were down to 152-5. Sutcliffe walked in at No. 5, and remained unbeaten. He was joined by Bruce Taylor as they stitched together a 163-run partnership, which remains the 7th wicket record for New Zealand in India till date. His innings helped New Zealand reach 462/9, which was more than enough for them to force a draw.

#2 Brendon McCullum – 225 (Hyderabad, 2010)

A match-saving, counter-attacking Double ton by McCullum

India had built a 122 run lead in their first innings, and New Zealand were under serious threat of being batted out of the test. But first innings centurion Tim McIntosh and New Zealand legend Brendon McCullum started off brilliantly to eat away at the lead. Once McIntosh was dismissed, it was all BMac from there.

He batted for 128.1 overs, scoring a fantastic double hundred (225 of 308 balls), at a strike rate of 73.05. He single-handedly batted India out of the test. While it might have been seen as a negative strategy, a draw against India at home is the equivalent of a win. McCullum ensured that he saw his side through.

#1 Andrew Jones – 78 (Mumbai, 1988)

ICC @ICC He averaged 44.27 in Tests and is the only New Zealand player to score a century in 3 consecutive innings - Happy Birthday to Andrew Jones! He averaged 44.27 in Tests and is the only New Zealand player to score a century in 3 consecutive innings - Happy Birthday to Andrew Jones! https://t.co/9oQxkDworG

New Zealand’s 2nd, and the last (so far) test win against India in India was spearheaded by John Bracewell’s 6/51 in the second innings. But the story could have been a lot different had it not been for Andrew Jones coming in clutch with his score of 78.

New Zealand had just a 2-run lead in the first innings and were down 2-1 in the 2nd innings. Enter Andrew Jones, who stitched together partnerships with John Wright and Mark Greatbatch, taking the team to a respectable 163 before being dismissed.

New Zealand scored 279 in the 2nd innings, setting a target of 282 to win. New Zealand won the match by a comfortable margin of 136 runs.

Will someone be able to recreate the Andrew Jones magic and push New Zealand to a win this time?

