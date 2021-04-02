New Zealand head coach wants Devon Conway to play Test series against England later this year

New Zealand cricket team head coach Gary Stead has expressed his desire to give Devon Conway a place in the Test squad for the England tour.

However, because of New Zealand's COVID-19 protocols, the Johannesburg-born Conway may not be able to return to the country. Currently, New Zealand only allows its permanent residents to depart and come back to the nation. In case Conway does not get permanent residency by July, he will face some issues upon his return to New Zealand.

Speaking on this issue on Friday (April 2), Gary Stead said:

"(I) think it's still in the pipeline but my understanding is Devon has been spoken to and is hopeful everything will be in place before [the series]. You've all seen how Devon's played this year; think I want him part of that Test squad, definitely."

Devon Conway received his maiden international cap in a T20I against West Indies last year. The southpaw has played three ODIs and 14 T20Is for the Blackcaps, scoring over 600 international runs at a 50+ average.

Devon Conway looks like he's got all the skills of being an amazing player: Gary Stead

Devon Conway has recorded one century and five half-centuries in his brief international career

Gary Stead heaped praise on his team's newest star for his consistent performances in the home season. Devon Conway cemented his place in the XI with one century and five half-centuries in 14 international innings.

Commenting on his phenomenal performances, Stead added:

"I knew he was a good player, guess at times you can be pleasantly surprised how people make that adjustment. Devon looks like he's got all the skills of being an amazing player. We are very fortunate that we've had people in our squad like Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson and you see someone like Devon Conway come along and you think here's another guy who could be in that class."

🏏 99* off 59

🔥 10 fours and three sixes



It will be interesting to see if Conway gets an opportunity to play Test cricket for New Zealand later this year.

The ICC World Test Championship final will follow the New Zealand vs. England Test series, so the Blackcaps will be keen to give Conway some much-needed practice in the English conditions before the big match against India.