New Zealand: Perennial overachievers or under-appreciated?

New Zealand have qualified for the T20 World Cup final - their third consecutive ICC tournament final.

They are also the winners of the inaugural World Test Championship in June and runners-up in the 2019 ICC World Cup. The Blackcaps are one of the finest teams in the world.

Over the years, the Blackcaps have almost embodied the persona of an apologetic interloper given their achievements in world cricket. Domestically, they've long been the little brother to rugby union and their national side, the All Blacks.

But in cricket too, New Zealand are ranked no.1 in the world for both Tests and One Day Internationals. As they head into a two-Test series against India this month, perhaps their days as outsiders are numbered.

New Zealand squad the cream of a small crop

New Zealand Cricket's (NZC) 2020-21 annual report states that there were 68,383 registered cricketers in New Zealand. That's around 1.3% of the overall population. Comparatively, in Australia, around 539,000 cricketers were registered in 2020-21, which is around 2.2% of the overall population.

ICC player rankings house a suite of New Zealanders in the top five of each discipline, despite a continually smaller rate of players.

In ODIs, veteran Ross Taylor occupies the no.4 position for batters, while Mitchell Santner is the fifth-best all-rounder. For Tests, Tim Southee (no.3) and Neil Wagner (no.5) are both in the top five for bowlers. Kane Williamson, part of today's modern quartet of greats (with Smith, Kohli and Root), is no.2 for Test batters.

Williamson has scored 24 Test hundreds at an average of 53.95, earning him the best ever-rating points by a New Zealand player.

The set-up also boasts the likes of Trent Boult, Martin Guptill, Tom Latham and Colin de Grandhomme. It's a squad that has often been graced by selflessness and humility.

The foundations for growing participation rates in New Zealand have been laid as the side's success and engagement continue.

A new broadcast deal and digital strategy called forth the highest ever viewership of the sport last season. The combination of new deals with TVNZ (free-to-air) and digital streaming service Spark Sport brought the game to more Kiwis, as well as to more demographics than ever before.

The Blackcaps reached an unprecedented 1.86 million people (42% of the overall population). NZC's Youtube channel grew from 40 thousand subscribers to over one million in just one season, alongiside a 25% growth in Instagram followers.

NZC CEO David White was pleased with the outcome and remained confident it could grow further.

"On top of the increase in viewership, our latest census is also indicating a significant increase in the number of New Zealanders playing cricket - including a 12% increase in the number of female participants, and a nine percent increase in the number of males," he said.

The commercial fruits have resulted from strong on-field performances, with the Test side rising from seventh in the world in 2014.

New Zealand Minister for Sport was contented by the potential for the ongoing development of cricket players in the country.

“This team has proved incredibly resilient and now sit atop the world rankings. This is a golden age of cricket in New Zealand and one that will inspire generations to come," he said.

New Zealand's near unblemished recent Test record

It is true that New Zealand play fewer matches than other top teams - namely England, India and Australia. Despite the commercial hurdles that inhibit their ability to play more Tests, the Blackcaps perform against whoever they're put up against.

In 32 Tests since the start of 2017, New Zealand have lost just six matches, with just one series loss - a 3-0 drubbing in Australia in 2019/20.

That period has also included a series win in England and the UAE (against Pakistan), as well as a drawn series in Sri Lanka. And of course, a victory in the World Test Championship Final against India at Lord's.

In comparison, Australia played 38 Tests in the same period. That included three series losses to India (two at home) and away series losses to Pakistan and South Africa. They also drew a series in Bangladesh.

England played 57 Tests in the same period, losing 22 of them.

New Zealand at World Cups

In shorter formats of the game, it can't be disputed that New Zealand match it with the best.

They seriously hindered tournament favourites India with a crushing eight-wicket win (5.3 overs to spare) in the ongoing T20 World Cup. They're now in the final, which is due to take place on Sunday.

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS #T20WorldCup Sodhi and Boult combine! Virat Kohli looks to go after Sodhi first ball of the 11th over but picks out Trent Boult on the long on rope. Goes for 9 and India are 48/4. LIVE scoring | on.nzc.nz/3Gx3xzr Sodhi and Boult combine! Virat Kohli looks to go after Sodhi first ball of the 11th over but picks out Trent Boult on the long on rope. Goes for 9 and India are 48/4. LIVE scoring | on.nzc.nz/3Gx3xzr #T20WorldCup https://t.co/up2s2ig1GC

At ICC World Cups, New Zealand have been able to progress to at least the semi-final stage almost without fail.

They suffered a heartbreaking super-over loss to England in the 2019 final, after losing comfortably to Australia in the 2015 final.

The Blackcaps also finished with losses in the semi-finals of the World Cup in 1999, 2007 and 2011.

