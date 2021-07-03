"Don't tell us we can't bat" – Trent Boult comes up with sensational New Zealand victory song 

Trent Boult is currently quarantining in Auckland after arriving from Southampton. The New Zealand fast bowler put his time to good use, composing a catchy song with the Crowd Goes Wild's James McOnie.

New Zealand shared Trent Boult’s musical collaboration on their social media handles. You can check out the full song below.

Trent Boult x @JamesMcOnie 🔥🎶



A special #WTC21 themed musical collaboration between Trent Boult and the Crowd Goes Wild's James McOnie. pic.twitter.com/MIVgbDmsh6 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) July 3, 2021

The almost two-minute-long song looks back at New Zealand’s famous victory in Southampton. It begins with Trent Boult claiming the New Zealand side is “tired of the white-ball life” as he pays tribute to Devon Conway. The 29-year-old has taken to international cricket like a duck to water and was one of just two batsmen to score a fifty in the World Test Championship final.

James McOnie also makes a hilarious reference to Colin de Grandhomme’s mullet, with the all-rounder’s distinct hairstyle a hot topic of discussion throughout the India vs New Zealand clash.

The catchy song includes praise for Kane Williamson, with Trent Boult dedicating the World Test Championship final win to the Kiwi skipper. The Blackcaps ace also reminisced about the moment Ross Taylor hit the winning runs, singing that it was a case of redemption for the experienced batsman.

Trent Boult had a solid outing in the WTC Final

Share the joy! Coach Gary Stead is excited to be able to share the ICC Test Mace with New Zealand. #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/wzJ0WD57Qc — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) July 3, 2021

Although Trent Boult was overshadowed by his fellow Kiwi teammates in the final, the 31-year-old still ended up having a considerable impact for New Zealand.

The left-arm seamer ended with match figures of 5/86. His second-innings wicket of the dangerous Rishabh Pant proved to be the final nail in the coffin as New Zealand beat India by eight wickets.

Trent Boult and the rest of the New Zealand squad will come out of their managed isolation next Saturday. After spending some time with their families, the entire Blackcaps squad is set to go around the country with the World Test Championship mace on a celebration tour later this month.

