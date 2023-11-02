New Zealand's 5 biggest defeats by runs in ODIs ft. 2023 World Cup

New Zealand broke an unfortunate record during their 2023 World Cup loss to South Africa on Wednesday, November 1, suffering their fifth-biggest ODI defeat by runs.

The Proteas soared to the top of the points table after beating the Kiwis by 190 runs. The win was also South Africa's biggest against New Zealand in ODIs, with the previous one being their 159-run victory at Wellington in 2017.

New Zealand have been an excellent ODI side over the last few years. They made the finals of the 2015 and 2019 World Cups and seem set to reach the knockouts this year as well, while also performing decently in bilateral assignments against the world's top sides.

However, there have been a few occasions in the distant past (and one in the very near past) where they've been comprehensively outplayed. Here are New Zealand's five biggest defeats by runs in ODIs.

#5 190 runs vs South Africa, Pune, 2023 World Cup

Keshav Maharaj scalped four as South Africa thrashed New Zealand.

Nothing went right for New Zealand in their 2023 World Cup clash against South Africa on Wednesday, November 1.

Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen scored splendid hundreds before David Miller teed off to take the Proteas to an imposing 357/4, following which the Kiwis capitulated meekly.

New Zealand were bowled out for just 167, with Glenn Phillips being the only batter to put up some resistance. Marco Jansen, who set the tone with two wickets in the powerplay, ended up with three scalps to his name. Keshav Maharaj was the most successful bowler, with a four-fer.

#4 190 runs vs India, Visakhapatnam, 2016

Amit Mishra picked up five wickets as the Blackcaps were bundled out for 79 [PC: AP]

The fifth ODI of New Zealand's tour of India back in 2016 ended in an emphatic victory for the hosts. With the series deadlocked at 2-2, the contest was a high-pressure decider that proved to be one-way traffic.

The Men in Blue posted 269/6 in their 50 overs after electing to bat first, with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli scoring fifties. MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav made a combined 80 runs as well, with India posting an above-par total.

New Zealand were never in the hunt in the chase. Amit Mishra was the wrecker-in-chief, picking up five wickets and taking his series tally to 15. The leg-spinner had support from the other four Indian bowlers too, all of whom picked up at least one wicket.

#3 203 runs vs West Indies, Hamilton, 2014

Dwayne Bravo's all-round display made the difference for the Windies [PC: Getty]

Five-ODI series are rare these days, but another one features on this list. In the fifth ODI between West Indies and New Zealand back in 2014, the former achieved a resounding victory that leveled the scoreline at 2-2 after the second contest was washed out.

The visitors posted an imposing 363/4 on the back of centuries from Kirk Edwards and Dwayne Bravo. Kieran Powell made an important contribution as well, hammering 73 off just 44 balls after opening the batting. None of the Kiwi bowlers had an economy rate under six.

The wheels came off for the hosts in the chase, with the West Indian bowlers all chipping in. Nikita Miller led the way with four scalps, while Bravo followed up his batting display with the first breakthrough in the second innings.

New Zealand made just 160 and were bowled out before the 30-over mark.

#2 210 runs vs England, Birmingham, 2015

Jos Buttler's century hammered New Zealand into submission [PC: Getty]

The opening ODI between England and New Zealand in 2015, soon after the World Cup, saw the former embark on revolutionizing white-ball cricket, particularly in the 50-over format. In one of the early instances of their aggression, they hammered the Kiwis by 210 runs.

England became the first team to breach the 400-run mark in ODIs, making 408/9 in their 50 overs. Jos Buttler led the charge with a sensational century, while Joe Root crossed three figures at a more sedate pace. Fifties from Eoin Morgan and Adil Rashid also ensured that Jason Roy's dismissal off the very first ball of the innings didn't hurt the hosts.

New Zealand were never going to be in the game in the chase. Only Ross Taylor scored more than 50 as they were skittled for 198 shortly after the 30-over mark. Steven Finn and Rashid recorded four scalps apiece.

#1 215 runs vs Australia, St George's, 2007 World Cup

Matthew Hayden hit a century as Australia thumped New Zealand [PC: Getty]

The only other instance featuring a World Cup, Australia thumped New Zealand by a whopping 215 runs in the Super Eight stage en route to clinching the trophy in the 2007 edition of the tournament.

Matthew Hayden's century, along with fifties from Ricky Ponting and Shane Watson, helped the Aussies put up 348/6. Peter Fulton waged a lone battle in the second innings by making 62, one of only two single-digit scores among the Kiwi batters, but New Zealand were bowled out for just 133. Fulton was interestingly the last wicket to fall.

