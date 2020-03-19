×
New Zealand's Andrew Ellis announces retirement after 18-year-long career

  • Ellis began his domestic career in 2002-03 and calls it a day on an 18-year-long career.
  • He is only the second-ever player to reach 100 appearances in each of the three domestic formats in New Zealand.
Sai Teja
ANALYST
News
Modified 19 Mar 2020, 20:40 IST

Canterbury Kings v Sydney Thunder
Canterbury Kings v Sydney Thunder

New Zealand and Canterbury's Andrew Ellis has officially announced his retirement from cricket after a stellar 18-year-long career.

The all-rounder is only the second-ever player in New Zealand's history to have played a part in over 100 matches across each format, having played in 106 FC matches, 133 List-A games and 127 T20 matches in his homeland. Todd Astle is the only other player to have achieved this feat.

Ellis ended his career with a total of 8644 runs and 494 wickets and has been adjudged the best domestic player on two separate occasions.

Canterbury captain Cole McConchie heaped praise on the former New Zealand international, saying,

"Elly has been the heart and soul of the team for a long time. I remember coming into the side and he really took me and the other young players under his wing. He was the utmost professional and his legacy here at Canterbury will stand the test of time."

Speaking about his colleague, McConchie continued,

"He has a massive heart and has been a great all-rounder for us for years. He'll be very much missed around the group. I just want to, on behalf of the whole Canterbury side, wish Elly the very best of time in life after cricket".

Ellis was crucial in five Plunket Shield-winning campaigns for Canterbury also lead his state to domestic success in the 2016-17 campaign. After beginning his career in the 2002-03 season, although he couldn't find fortune on the international front with New Zealand, he will go down as one of the greatest all-rounders in Canterbury's and New Zealand's domestic history.

Published 19 Mar 2020, 20:40 IST
New Zealand Cricket Andrew Ellis
