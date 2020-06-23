×
New Zealand's scheduled tour of Bangladesh in August postponed due to COVID-19

  • Amid the COVID-19 threat, New Zealand's scheduled tour to Bangladesh has been postponed.
  • Bangladesh have also postponed the tour to the United Kingdom and their tour to Sri Lanka in July-August is under a cloud.
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 23 Jun 2020, 16:45 IST
Amid the COVID-19 threat, New Zealand
Amid the COVID-19 threat, New Zealand's scheduled tour to Bangladesh has been postponed.

The two-match Test series that was supposed to happen between New Zealand and Bangladesh in August has been postponed indefinitely due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. There have been over one lakh COVID-19 cases in Bangladesh and more than 1500 deaths have been recorded so far.

BCB's chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury stated that the board did not want to take any risk given the current situation due to COVID-19, emphasizing that the health of the players from both nations remained paramount.

"In the present Covid-19 pandemic scenario, hosting a full cricket series in August 2020 will be a challenge in terms of preparations and we cannot take chances with the safety and health of players, support staff and related stakeholders," Nizamuddin Chowdhury said in a press release.

Nizamuddin Chowdhury also thanked the New Zealand cricket board for showing full co-operation while taking this decision. Bangladesh had postponed a Test that was slated to happen in April against Pakistan, the tour of the United Kingdom that was supposed to happen in May and Australia's visit, which was scheduled for June. Additionally, Bangladesh's tour to Sri Lanka in July-August is also under a cloud.

New Zealand suspended the Chappell-Hadlee series after one match

New Zealand, meanwhile, had to postpone the Chappell-Hadlee series after playing just one ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The Black Caps have also put on hold their tour to the West Indies.

"Under these circumstances, the BCB and New Zealand Cricket have felt that the best way forward would be to defer the series. We realise that this will be hugely disappointing for the players and officials of both teams, not to mention the fans of the two nations but I must thank New Zealand Cricket for its understanding and for recognising the rationale behind such a decision," Nizamuddin Chowdhury stated
Published 23 Jun 2020, 16:45 IST
Bangladesh Cricket Team New Zealand Cricket Cricket News Today
