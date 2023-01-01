New Zealand’s tour of Pakistan, 2nd Test, Pakistan vs New Zealand: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Pakistan and New Zealand are set to lock horns in the final game of the two-match Test series starting Monday, January 2. The National Stadium in Karachi will host this encounter.

Earlier, Multan was named as the venue for the match, but it had to be shifted to Karachi due to certain reasons. Babar Azam’s Pakistan, in the meantime, will be looking to forget their dismal performance at home last year and start 2023 on a fresh note.

Last year, Pakistan failed to win even one of their seven Test matches at home and also lost a series 0-3 to Ben Stokes’ England. In nine Tests last year, Pakistan managed only one win - against Sri Lanka - and lost five. They were also in danger of losing the opening Test against the Black Caps.

Babar declared Pakistan’s second innings with an hour left and set New Zealand a target of 138 to chase in around 15 overs. Just as Tom Latham and Devon Conway started to up the ante, play in the last session of Day 5 was called off due to bad light as the game ended in a draw.

Pakistan’s form hasn’t been in great in red-ball cricket and the Black Caps will be looking to cash in on the same. Meanwhile, both Pakistan and New Zealand are almost certainly out of the race to play in the World Test Championship final to be played later this year.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Details

Match: Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, New Zealand tour of Pakistan.

Date and Time: January 2-6, 2022, Monday, 10:30 am IST.

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Pitch Report

The pitch in Karachi is expected to be a good one for batting, especially in the first two days of the match, but is expected to start deteriorating from there on. Winning the toss and batting first should be the way forward.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain throughout the duration of the match in Karachi and playing conditions will be fairly pleasant. Temperatures will be around the 24-degree Celsius mark with humidity not on the higher side.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Probable XI

Pakistan

Probable XI

Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (c), Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Agha Salman, Nauman Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed, Mir Hamza.

New Zealand

Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee (c), Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Prediction

New Zealand got ever so close to winning the opening Test in Karachi. Ish Sodhi and Kane Williamson made sure that the Black Caps were never out of the race. Keeping in mind Pakistan’s indifferent recent form in the longest format, the Black Caps will fancy their chances against them.

Prediction: New Zealand to win this encounter.

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS Back at Karachi Cricket Stadium ahead of the second Test which begins tomorrow (Jan 2). #PAKvNZ Back at Karachi Cricket Stadium ahead of the second Test which begins tomorrow (Jan 2). #PAKvNZ https://t.co/yAqArIlXbw

Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App.

