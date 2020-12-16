New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson becomes a proud father to a baby girl

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has become a proud father of a baby girl. The Kiwi legend took to Instagram to announce the happy news on Wednesday.

Posting a cute picture of him with his newborn on his official Instagram account, Kane Williamson wrote:

“Overjoyed to welcome a beautiful baby girl into our family.”

Kane Williamson skipped the second Test against West Indies at Wellington to be with his wife for the birth of their first child.

Following Kane Williamson’s decision to head back home and not take part in the second Test, New Zealand head coach Gary Stead had said:

“It’s a decision we’ve come to around the best interest for him, for Sarah (Williamson’s wife), and also our team long term in terms of him being in a good place to be with Sarah as well. He’s not the first person to have a baby and miss a match – our thoughts are with him and Sarah… Kane needs to be there.”

Incidentally, Indian captain Virat Kohli will also be heading back home after the Adelaide Test against Australia to be with his wife for the birth of their first child.

New Zealand hammer West Indies despite Kane Williamson’s absence

Even without their captain Kane Williamson, New Zealand defeated West Indies by an innings and 12 runs at Wellington to complete a 2-0 clean sweep.

Henry Nicholls was the star performer for New Zealand with the bat at Wellington, scoring 174. With the ball, pacers Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson both claimed five-wicket hauls in the first innings.

Earlier, Kane Williamson led from the front and hammered a career-best 251 in the first Test at Hamilton, as the Kiwis defeated West Indies by an innings and 134 runs.

Meanwhile, Kane Williamson has slipped below Virat Kohli in the ICC Test batting rankingsafter he missed the Wellington Test.

While Kohli is at number two with 886 points, Kane Williamson has slipped down to number three, and has 877 points to his name.