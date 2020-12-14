NZ v WI 2020: ‘He's always willing to learn' - Tom Latham hails Kyle Jamieson

New Zealand stand-in captain Tom Latham praised young pacer Kyle Jamieson for the latter's outstanding contribution to the team in what has only been a short career so far.

The lanky pacer was adjudged as the Man of the Series after the Kiwis completed a 2-0 whitewash against West Indies on Monday morning. Apart from his four wickets in the first Test, he claimed 5/34 in the first innings and 2/43 in the second Test.

On the back of his fine performance, New Zealand hammered West Indies to pick up an innings and 12-run win at Wellington and seal the series.

🇳🇿 Henry Nicholls receives the Player of the Match award after his highest-ever international score of 174 in the first innings 💫 #NZvWI pic.twitter.com/pC4fNIGIuR — ICC (@ICC) December 13, 2020

Apart from his bowling, Kyle Jamieson also chipped in with 71 runs across the two Tests, playing handy knocks down the order.

Describing Kyle Jamieson as someone who is always willing to learn, Latham said-

"His contributions have been outstanding in his short Test career that he's had so far. He's come in and had success straight away.

"He's a guy that's always willing to learn and pick the brains of other guys in the group, which is outstanding, so for him to continuously learn and come back with a few new skills this year is a testament to himself."

Earlier, Kyle Jamieson termed himself fortunate to have been playing in same era as Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Neil Wagner. He also thanked the trio for helping him find his feet right away.

Kyle Jamieson was quoted as telling ESPN Cricinfo -

Advertisement

"To be in the environment around those guys, I learn so much. And then to come in and bowl off the back of what those guys are doing, it sort of makes my job a little easier.

"I just consider myself very fortunate to play in the same team as those guys and play in the same era as three of New Zealand's greatest ever quicks."

Kyle Jamieson: Terrific start but can he carry on to greater things?

25-year-old Kyle Jamieson has made an excellent start to his Test career. In four Tests, he has claimed 20 wickets at an average of 14.55, with two five-fors and one four-wicket haul.

He made an impressive Test debut against India, picking up four wickets in the first Test at Wellington and his maiden five-for in the second Test at Christchurch.

🇳🇿 NEW ZEALAND WIN THE SERIES 2-0! 🎉



Neil Wagner bowls Shannon Gabriel to secure the win in the second Test by an innings and 12 runs. #NZvWI SCORECARD ▶️ https://t.co/lhMysPsQlx pic.twitter.com/awpZIbLPCw — ICC (@ICC) December 13, 2020

Kyle Jamieson impressed with the bat too, scoring 44 and 49 in the two Tests. Having made an impactful start to his Test career, the challenge for Kyle Jamieson will now be to live up to the lofty expectations he has set, particularly when New Zealand play away from home.