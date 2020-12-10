NZ v WI 2020: Trent Boult presents Neil Wagner with a commemorative cap ahead of his 50th Test match

The New Zealand cricket team will play their second match of the ICC World Test Championship series against the West Indies at the Basin Reserve this week. The game will mark Neil Wagner's 50th appearance for the Black Caps in red-ball cricket.

The New Zealand team received their caps from Don Tricker, the director of player health and performance of the San Diego Padres, in a special ceremony before the Wellington Test.

To make the moment more special for Neil Wagner, teammate Trent Boult handed him a commemorative cap ahead of the game. New Zealand Cricket shared photos from the ceremony on social media with the following caption:

"The team are honoured to have former Black Sox coach and current @Padres Director of Player Health and Performance Don Tricker present their Test caps tonight in Wellington. Trent Boult presenting @NeilWagner13 with a special commemorative cap to mark his 50th Test."

Can Neil Wagner help New Zealand win their second consecutive ICC World Test Championship series?

Neil Wagner has been exceptional for the Kiwis in red-ball cricket. The left-arm fast bowler has formed terrific partnerships with Tim Southee and Trent Boult. All-rounder Kyle Jamieson has also become an integral part of the New Zealand pace attack in recent times.

The Black Caps won an ICC World Test Championship series against the Indian cricket team 2-0 earlier this year. The Kiwis have taken a 1-0 lead in the 2-match series versus West Indies.

Although skipper Kane Williamson will miss the Wellington Test, the Kiwis still have the firepower to win against the Caribbean team.

A victory in the second Test against West Indies will help New Zealand overtake England in the ICC World Test Championship standings. Neil Wagner will be keen to make his 50th Test match memorable by bowling a match-winning spell for his country.