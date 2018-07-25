Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
New Zealand squad for Pakistan series announced

Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
News
837   //    25 Jul 2018, 10:18 IST

Kane Williamson will lead the side in all three formats
Reigning Domestic Player of the Year Ajaz Patel earned a call-up to the New Zealand Test squad for the series against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates. The left-arm spinner, who was born in Mumbai is the only fresh face in the 15-man Test squad led by Kane Williamson.

After picking up 48 wickets from nine matches at an average of 21.52 and helping the Central Stags to the Plunket Shield title last season, Patel is in like to make his Test debut in October against Pakistan. With Mitchell Santner still recovering from his knee injury, the Black Caps went with a trio of spinners in Todd Astle, Ish Sodhi and, Ajaz Patel.

New Zealand selector Gavin Larsen said: "Ajaz has deserved his inclusion on the sheer weight of his domestic first-class form over the past couple of summers. With Mitch Santner not fully recovered yet from his knee surgery, it's nice to have both wrist (Astle and Sodhi) and finger (Patel) spin options, given the likely conditions in the UAE."

In the ODI squad, BJ Watling makes a comeback and could play his first ODI since December 2016 while Trent Boult has been rested from the T20I squad. The 15-man ODI and T20I squad only has 13 names as the remaining two players will be picked after taking into consideration their performances for New Zealand A in UAE.

New Zealand's UAE tour comprises of three Tests, five ODIs, and three T20Is.

Test squad: Kane Williamson (C), Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Jeet Raval, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling

ODI squad: Kane Williamson (C), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, BJ Watling, two players to be added from NZA/BC T20 Squads.

T20I squad: Kane Williamson (C), Mark Chapman, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Seth Rance, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, two players to be added from NZ A.

