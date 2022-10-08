New Zealand T20I Tri-Series, Match 3: New Zealand vs Bangladesh probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

New Zealand will lock horns with Bangladesh in the third match of the ongoing tri-series at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday, October 7. Both teams have lost their first game and will hope to bounce back to keep themselves afloat for a place in the final.

Bangladesh had to pay the price for a batting failure as they failed to chase down 168 runs in their first game against Pakistan. The Bangla Tigers could only muster 146, losing the game by 26 runs. Yasir Ali (42* off 21) tried his best but lacked support at the other end.

New Zealand, on the other hand, failed to defend 147 runs against the Men in Green. The batters struggled to find boundaries in the first half of the game before a quickfire knock from Mark Chapman (32 off 16) helped the Kiwis post a challenging total. However, Pakistan chased down the target convincingly, riding on Babar Azam's unbeaten half-century.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Match Details

Match 3 - New Zealand vs Bangladesh, Match 3, New Zealand T20I Tri-Series

Date and Time: October 9, Sunday, 11.40 am IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Pitch Report

Hagley Oval is known for producing competitive wickets, with the average first-innings total at the venue being 168. Chasing would be the preferred option, with the pitch not likely to change much during the course of the game.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Weather Forecast

The temperature is expected to hover around 15 degrees Celsius at the start of the game. It will go down to 11 degrees Celsius as the game progresses. However, there is no chance of precipitation.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Probable XIs

New Zealand

Probable XI

Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, and Blair Tickner.

Bangladesh

Probable XI

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Sabbir Rahman, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Litton Das, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan (c & wk), Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, and Nasum Ahmed.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Match Prediction

Both teams are coming off from the back of defeats and will be desperate to bounce back in the ongoing tri-series. The Black Caps have enjoyed significant domination over Bangladesh, winning 12 out of 15 meetings in the shortest format of the game. Hence, they will start as the favorites to win this encounter.

Prediction: New Zealand to win this encounter.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Streaming details

Live Streaming: Prime Video

