New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka 2019: Live streaming and telecast details, fixtures, squads and tickets

Kane Williamson and Dimuth Karunaratne address the media ahead of the DFCC Bank series.

New Zealand are currently preparing to face Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series which will be followed by three T20Is.

After a disheartening loss in the 2019 World Cup final, the Kiwis will be looking to bounce back when they take on Sri Lanka. Keeping in mind the conditions that are expected to be on offer, the New Zealand selectors have named four spinners in their touring brigade, with Todd Astle, Ajaz Patel, William Somerville and Mitchell Santner making the cut.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, enter this series on the back of an astounding show against Bangladesh. The Lankans secured a comfortable clean sweep of the visitors and will be high on confidence ahead of the New Zealand series.

Moreover, they will be buoyed by the return of experienced heads Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal, who have both been named in the squad.

Tickets and Pricing

As per an SLC release, prices for the Tests have been fixed between LKR 300 (Open Area/Mound) to LKR 4000 (Stands) per day. On the other hand, those who wish to catch the T20I action will have to pay between LKR 500 and LKR 4000.

How to buy tickets?

Tickets can be purchased at the match venues as well as by visiting the “cricket.lk” and “lk.bookmyshow.com" websites.

Broadcast and Live Streaming

Sony Pictures Sports Network holds the telecast rights for the Black Caps' tour of Sri Lanka. Games will be telecast exclusively on Ten Sports in the Island nation.

The New Zealand fans, on the other hand, can catch the live telecast on Sky Sports 2. Those who have an internet connection can stream the games on their respective OTT platforms (SonyLiv and Sky Go).

The other networks broadcasting the live feed across the globe are:

India: Sony Six & Sony Liv

Australia: Fox Sports

Malaysia: Astro Cricket

USA: Willow TV

South Africa: Super Sports 5

England: Sky Sports & Sky Sports App

Canada: CBN Cricket

Bangladesh: GTV

New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka 2019 schedule

What a way to celebrate the Birthday! Kane Williamson celebrates his 29th with Sri Lankan fans eating a piece of Cake with them during the warm-up! @BLACKCAPS pic.twitter.com/WyzZ86NUVH — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) August 8, 2019

1st Test: 14-18 August 2019 (Wednesday-Sunday)

Venue: Galle International Stadium, Galle

Time: 10:00 AM (Sri Lanka), 04:30 PM (New Zealand) & 10:00 AM (IST)

2nd Test: 22-26 August 2019 (Thursday-Monday)

Venue: P Sara Oval, Colombo

Time: 10:00 AM (Sri Lanka), 04:30 PM (New Zealand) & 10:00 AM (IST)

1st T20I: 1st September 2019 (Sunday)

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

Time: 07:00 PM (Sri Lanka), 01:30 AM (New Zealand) & 07:00 PM (IST)

2nd T20I: 3rd September 2019 (Tuesday)

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

Time: 07:00 PM (Sri Lanka), 01:30 AM (New Zealand) & 07:00 PM (IST)

3rd T20I: 6th September 2019 (Friday)

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

Time: 07:00 PM (Sri Lanka), 01:30 AM (New Zealand) & 07:00 PM (IST)

Squads

Sri Lanka (Test): Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Embuldeniya, Oshada Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Lakshan Sandakan and Lahiru Thirimanne.

New Zealand (Test): Kane Williamson (C), BJ Watling (WK), Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, William Somerville, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor and Neil Wagner.