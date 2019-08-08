New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka: Full schedule, Squads, Venues, Telecast and streaming details

Aryan Surana FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 19 // 08 Aug 2019, 10:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka

The New Zealand cricket team are scheduled to tour Sri Lanka to play two Tests and three T20 International matches. The tour is set to kickstart on the 14th of August 2019, with the first Test match at the Galle International Stadium.

Notably, the Test series will come under the inaugural ICC World Test Championship, which will add a lot more importance to the series as both teams will hope to get their Test Championship campaign off to a positive start.

New Zealand last toured Sri Lanka in 2012, and with a strong squad at their disposal, they are expected to give the hosts a run for their money.

Full Schedule

Tour match

Three-day practice match: Sri Lanka Board Presidents XI vs New Zealand, 8-10 August 2019, FTZ Sports Complex, Katunayake

T20 practice match: Sri Lanka Board Presidents XI vs New Zealand, 29 August 2019, FTZ Sports Complex, Katunayake

Test Series

1st Test, 14-18 August 2019, 10:00 AM IST, Galle International Stadium, Galle

2nd Test, 22-26 August 2019, 10:00 AM IST, P Sara Oval, Colombo

Advertisement

T20I Series

1st T20, 1st September 2019, 7:00 PM IST, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy

2nd T20, 3rd September 2019, 7:00 PM IST, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy

3rd T20, 6th September 2019, 7:00 PM IST, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy

Squads

Test Series

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Jeet Raval, Will Somerville, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling

Sri-Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya De Silva, Angelo Perera, Oshada Fernando, Danushka Gunathilaka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilruwan Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lakshan Sandakan, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Asitha Fernando

Note: The squads for the T20 Internationals are yet to be announced.

Where to watch

The bilateral series between Sri Lanka and New Zealand will be telecasted via Channel Eye of Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation in Sri Lanka. The Radio commentary of the matches will be aired via Rasa FM (99.5 MHz and 99.7 MHz). The Matches will also be shown via Dialog Mobile Platform on Sri Lanka Cricket YouTube Channel, official website and Sri Lanka Cricket’s Mobile app.

SKY Sport is the official broadcaster for the Sri Lanka and New Zealand series in New Zealand.

Indian audiences can watch the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand series on the Star Sports network and Doordarshan. Matches will also be streamed live in the Indian subcontinent on Hotstar digital platform (Website, App).

Cricket viewers in the United States can watch Sri Lanka vs New Zealand series on Willow TV.