×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

New Zealand v India 2020: 3 tactics that India should have gone for in the Test series

Prasoon Raj
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
Modified 04 Mar 2020, 22:25 IST

New Zealand whitewashed India 2-0
New Zealand whitewashed India 2-0



It was a series to forget for India. The belief which was developing of India becoming a world-beater is diminished for now. With a clarified view, we will discern the reasons behind such an embarrassing loss.

The pattern was the same in both the games, a poor start at the top meant massive pressure on the middle order to score big runs which didn't happen. No support from the lower half implied an under-par score to defend each time for the bowlers who weren't at their best either. Here's a list of 3 things which Virat Kohli should have done differently versus New Zealand.

#3 Including KL Rahul in the Test team

KL Rahul is in the form of his life at the moment.
KL Rahul is in the form of his life at the moment.



Though his test stats doesn't do any justice to his sheer talent, however, KL Rahul had done more than enough to get a recall into the team. Such phases of batting come only once or twice in a batman's career where everything goes his way. Rahul is in such phase right now. And it is India's loss more than Rahul's that his form isn't being utilised to the fullest. 

India had a massively inexperienced opening pair and with the injury to Rohit Sharma, it was blatantly basic to have some experience at the top. New Zealand's tough pitches weren't the place for Prithvi Shaw to make his comeback, and Mayank Agarwal's patchy form made the matters worse for India.

Having a solid opener has a massive psychological benefit, his batting sends the image of the pitch to the minds of the entire batting order. Unfortunately for India, Shaw and Agarwal could never do what Tom Latham and Tom Blundell did for New Zealand.

Note: All statistics are as of March 4, 2020

1 / 3 NEXT
Published 04 Mar 2020, 22:25 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team KL Rahul Shubman Gill
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb
IND 296/7 (50.0 ov)
NZ 300/5 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb
IND 165/10 & 191/10
NZ 348/10 & 9/0
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb
IND 242/10 & 124/10
NZ 235/10 & 132/3
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
England Lions in Australia 2020
India in New Zealand 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
Pakistan Super League
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
South Africa in India 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Asia XI v World XI in Bangladesh 2020
England in Sri Lanka 2020
English Domestic Other Matches
Australia in New Zealand 2020
Australia Women in South Africa 2020
Netherlands in Namibia 2020
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
IPL
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us