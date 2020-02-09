New Zealand v India, 2020 | 3rd ODI, Mount Maunganui: 3 Kiwi players to watch out for

Sai Siddhharth FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

In both the ODI games, Ross Taylor brought his vast experience into play

After being thrashed 0-5 in the T20 series against the Indian team, the Kiwis have bounced back in riveting fashion in the ODI series, and have taken an unassailable 2-0 series in the three-match series. If in the first match the batsmen rose up to the occasion to chase a mammoth Indian total of 347, in the second match it was the Kiwi bowlers who completed the job, restricting the Indian batting line-up to a score of just 251 while chasing 274.

The Kiwis will now look to wrap up the series and whitewash the visitors 3-0. Let's look at three key players for New Zealand in the third and final ODI.

#3 Kyle Jamieson

Kyle Jamieson had a dream debut in the second ODI.

Many players making their debut would definitely be craving for the kind of debut that Kyle Jamieson had against India. The lanky all-rounder contributed with both the bat and the ball to set up the win for his side. He first steadied the Kiwi ship that looked like sinking with the bat, putting on a crucial 76-run undefeated partnership with the legendary Ross Taylor.

He also provided two crucial breakthroughs for the Kiwis with the ball. He first removed opener Prithvi Shaw, with a ball that nipped back in and castled the Indian opener. And then, he removed Navdeep Saini as well, who was looking dangerous with the bat.

Standing at 6 feet 6 inches, Jamieson used his height to good effect, and applied the brakes on the Indian batting line-up. The Kiwi all rounder will look to replicate the same performance in the third ODI as well, and the Indian batsmen have to be wary of this talented fast bowler.

#2 Martin Guptill

New Zealand's fortunes will hinge on the start Guptill provides at the top of the order.

Another man who holds the key for New Zealand is opening batsman Martin Guptill. The explosive right handed batsman has made contributions in both the games in this series, and looks in good touch. In the first game, Guptill was involved in a 85-run opening partnership with Henry Nicholls, setting up the chase for New Zealand and allowed the likes of Taylor and skipper Tom Latham to go after the Indian bowling.

In the second ODI too, Guptill was amongst the runs, stroking a fluent run-a-ball 79. And yet again, the opening partnership that he had with Nicholls at the top of the order played a pivotal role in setting the innings up for the Kiwis. The opening batsman has been striking the ball pretty well, and the fortunes of the Kiwis will hinge on the kind of start that Guptill provides at the top of the order in the final ODI of the series.

#1 Ross Taylor

Ross Taylor has acted as the backbone of the Kiwi batting line up in this series.

Ross Taylor can proudly say that it has been his efforts that has allowed his team to find themselves in the position that they are in. In both the ODI games, Taylor brought his vast experience into play, and played two contrasting innings to suit the situation. In the first ODI, the Kiwis were up against a huge Indian total, and Taylor went all guns blazing and scored a whirlwind 109* off just 84 balls to set up the win for his side.

In the second ODI, New Zealand were tottering at 197/8, and were in danger of not batting their full quota of fifty overs. But then, Taylor anchored the innings, and scored a sedate 74, to enable his side to post a competitive total of 273 runs on the board.

And in the third ODI, if the Indians do not find a way to dismiss Taylor early, they will definitely be in for a very long leather hunt.