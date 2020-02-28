×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

New Zealand vs India 2020 | India only as good as the pitch on foreign soil?

Aakash Arya
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 28 Feb 2020, 06:20 IST

After a brilliant run at the Test Championship, India have been handed a heavy defeat by the Kiwis.
After a brilliant run at the Test Championship, India have been handed a heavy defeat by the Kiwis.

Last time an Indian outfit faced New Zealand in Christchurch, they suffered the same fate as the current Indian team did at the Basin Reserve in Christchurch - a 10 wicket mauling. The year was 1990 and under captain Mohammad Azharuddin, India were run-over by a talented and dangerous home team led by former India coach John Wright.

Danny Morrison ripped through India's much-hyped batting line-up to walk-away a five-wicket haul. Late swing coupled with lateral movement of the deck took the dry-wicket batting phenomenons by surprise. Unfortunately, the same applies to the present batters who have consistently failed to live up to the anticipated dangers, citing less preparation as the main reason.

Q: What is Christchurch going to offer?

The recent photograph of the Christchurch pitch has, seemingly, irked the BCCI. And why wouldn't it? A quick look doesn't give you even a hint that a professional cricket match is about to be played here in two days. Its green, cover of grass thick-enough to get into the skins of the Indian batters and trouble them again.



But the question remains, why is BCCI surprised? Isn't this the cricketing culture prevalent now. You give them a flat-dead track in India for our self-proclaimed best batters of the world to pile on redundant records, why are they shocked to see a green deck in a crunch situation. Remember the Kanpur Test against South Africa in 2008 that came under the scanner. It wasn't ideal for Test cricket and if it were, the conditions at Christchurch should be taken up as a challenge rather than scoffed upon.

Ever since India's first Test in Dunedin in New Zealand in 1968, a total of 24 matches have been played by the sub-continent team, winning only five. Just Five. A record that can easily be maintained, unfortunately, by the current numero uno team in the world.

The first-ever Test in Christchurch (India's second in New Zealand), was was a ray of hope, a fighting attempt to start things on the right track, but it didn't get better with time. Under the leadership of the legendary MK Pataudi, India were shown the door as they went down, fighting, by six wickets. The first match at a venue, the Indian's were hailed as heroes, scoring 288 and 301 runs in two innings. 50 years back, no satellite, no ground statistics, and the Indians handled the dicey Christchurch pitch better. Better than any batting line-up in that era. However, the lesson wasn't learned. The next two Christchurch Tests under Bishan Singh Bedi in 1976 and Sunil Gavaskar in 1981 were both drawn. But the batters hardly seem to be concerned about their frailties and improving on their next venture. No Test centuries for India in four Christchurch Tests yet, the highest being WV Raman's 96 in the second innings of 1990.

A world-class duo in the form of Trent Boult and Tim Southee, aided by the services of dangerous Neil Wagner and latest sensation Kyle Jamieson, the number one Test team have none to blame. And will it be wrong to have double the rating points based on away Test wins, something suggested by Indian skipper Virat Kohli?

India's record at Christchurch

Matches- 4

Advertisement

Win- 0

Draw- 2

Loss- 2

Centuries by Indian batsman- No

Disappointed- Yes

Surprised- No.

Published 28 Feb 2020, 06:20 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli India vs New Zealand 2020 Teams & Squads
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb
IND 296/7 (50.0 ov)
NZ 300/5 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb
IND 165/10 & 191/10
NZ 348/10 & 9/0
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd Test | Tomorrow, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
South Africa in India 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in Sri Lanka 2020
Australia in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Australia Women in South Africa 2020
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
England Lions in Australia 2020
Pakistan Super League
Australian Sheffield Shield
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
English Domestic Other Matches
Netherlands in Namibia 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us