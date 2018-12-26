×
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2018-19, 2nd Test: Match evenly poised on Day 1 

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
News
17   //    26 Dec 2018, 15:07 IST

Image result for New Zealand versus Sri Lanka 2nd Test 1st day

The 1st day of the second Test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at Hagley Oval, Christchurch was an exciting affair with 14 wickets falling on a green top.

After winning the toss, the Sri Lankan bowlers made good use of the conditions and bowled out the hosts for a modest total. In reply, Sri Lanka lost 4 quick wickets before reaching the three-figure mark.

Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal won the toss and decided to field first. It was a great start for Suragna Lakmal who dismissed Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls early in the morning. New Zealand ended the first session at 51 for 4.

In the second session, Ross Taylor was dismissed for 27 while Colin de Grandhomme was sent back for 1, which left the Kiwis in big trouble at 64 for 6. BJ Watling and Tim Southee then steadied the innings with a brilliant counter-attacking 108 run partnership for the 7th wicket.

Southee reached his half century off 43 balls. After racing away to 68 runs off 65 balls, Southee was dismissed by Diluwran Perera. New Zealand went into tea at 175 for 8.

After the tea break, New Zealand were bowled out for 178 and Lakmal finished with five wickets.

In reply, Sri Lanka struggled against Tim Southee, losing 3 early wickets for 21 runs. Angelo Mathews and Kusal Mendis then added 30 runs for the 4th wicket before Mendis was dismissed.

Mathews and Roshen Silva have added 37 runs so far for the 5th wicket. Sri Lanka ended the first day on 88 for 4.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 88 for 4 in 32 overs (Mathews 27*, Silva 15*, Tim Southee 3/29) trail New Zealand 178 in 50 overs (Tim Southee 68, BJ Watling 46, Lakmal 5/54, Kumara 3/49) by 90 runs.

Fetching more content...
