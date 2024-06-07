New Zealand vs Afghanistan, 2024 T20 World Cup: Probable playing 11s, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

New Zealand will begin their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign tonight (June 7) against dark horses Afghanistan. The Blackcaps are the last team from Group C to play a match in this tournament. They can rise to the top of the standings if they beat Afghanistan by a handsome margin tonight.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan have the momentum by their side as they crushed Uganda in their tournament opener. Rashid Khan and co. will aim to inch closer to Super 8s with a victory against the Kiwis.

Before the New Zealand vs Afghanistan match begins, here's a short preview for this 2024 T20 World Cup contest.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan, 2024 T20 World Cup match details

Match: New Zealand vs Afghanistan, Match 14, 2024 T20 World Cup

Trending

Date and Time: June 7, 7.30pm Local Time (June 8, 5am IST)

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

New Zealand vs Afghanistan probable XIs

New Zealand

Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson and Ish Sodhi.

Afghanistan

Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan pitch report

The pitch in Guyana helps the bowlers, and a low-scoring game could be on the cards between New Zealand and Afghanistan. In the last match at this venue, Uganda struggled to chase down a 78-run target against Papua New Guinea.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan weather forecast

A cloudy evening is predicted in Guyana today, with the temperature ranging around 27 degrees Celsius. There is close to 25% chance of rain, which is why the captain winning the toss may prefer to chase.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan live-streaming details

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD (TV) and Disney+ Hotstar (Live streaming)

New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ

Afghanistan: ICC.tv

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback