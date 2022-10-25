New Zealand vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details for Match 21

New Zealand will lock horns with Afghanistan in the 21st match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. The Melbourne Cricket Ground will host this Group 1 fixture on Wednesday.

New Zealand thumped Australia by 89 runs in the opening fixture of the T20 World Cup 2022. After being asked to bat first, contributions from openers Finn Allen (42 off 16 balls) and Devon Conway (92* off 58 balls) helped them post a mammoth 200 on the board at the expense of only three wickets.

The bowlers then stepped up and backed up their batters to knock over Australia on 111. Tim Southee and Mitchell Santner picked up three wickets apiece. They will be brimming with confidence and will look to repeat their performance against the Afghan side.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, didn’t have the best of starts to the T20 World Cup 2022. They were outplayed by the English side in their opening fixture on Saturday.

The Afghan batters failed to adapt to the conditions as they never got going and were knocked over on 112 in 19.4 overs. Ibrahim Zadran top-scored with 32 for them.

The bowlers picked up five wickets but failed to defend the total as the English side chased it down in the penultimate over. They will now have to bring out their A-game to challenge the Kiwis on Wednesday.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan Match Details:

Match: New Zealand vs Afghanistan, Match 21, Super 12 Group 1, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

Date and Time: October 26 2022, Wednesday, 01:30 pm IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

New Zealand vs Afghanistan Pitch Report

The pitch at the Melbourne Cricket Ground assists bowlers. The ball zips off the surface and the batters will have to spend some time in the middle to get set. The ball may move a fair bit under lights. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan Weather Forecast

Ideal conditions won't be on offer for a game of cricket. Temperatures in Melbourne are expected to range between 14 and 20 degrees Celsius, with rain predicted throughout the day.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan Probable XIs

New Zealand

New Zealand have found the right combination early in the competition and aren't expected to tinker with the winning combination.

Probable XI

Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Afghanistan

We may see Navan-ul-Haq come into the side for their fixture against New Zealand.

Probable XI

Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik/Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

New Zealand vs Afghanistan where to watch in India

TV: Star Sports Network

