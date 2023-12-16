New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

New Zealand and Bangladesh are set to square off in the opening game of the three-match ODI series on Sunday, December 17. The University Oval in Dunedin will host the clash.

Bangladesh made an impressive start to their tour by beating New Zealand XI by 26 runs at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln. Rishad Hossain was their star performer, scoring 87 runs and taking three wickets.

Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das, and Soumya Sarkar also racked up half-centuries. Their challenge is to carry the momentum into the ODI series, but they will have their work cut out for them.

Najmul Hossain Shanto has been in excellent form and will be an important player for the Tigers. Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz will also need to bring forth all their experience.

On the other hand, New Zealand do not have the likes of Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, and a few other key players. The series is a chance for the likes of Jacob Duffy, Josh Clarkson and Adithya Ashok to showcase their skills.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Match Details

Match: New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI, Bangladesh tour of New Zealand

Date and Time: December 17, 2023, 03:30 am IST

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Head-to-Head

New Zealand and Bangladesh have faced each other in 42 ODIs since they first met in 1990. The Black Caps have dominated the rivalry, winning 31 matches.

Matches Played: 42

New Zealand: 31

Bangladesh: 10

No result: 1

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue has traditionally been a good one to bat on, with the average score being 260. The team that wins the toss will likely field first and try to restrict the opposition to below 280.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Weather Forecast

There is a 40-50 percent chance of rain, which could lead to delays. Cloud cover will be 32 percent, but the sun will come out in phases. Temperatures will hover around the 21-degree Celsius mark.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Probable XIs

New Zealand

Finn Allen, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham (C & WK), Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Adam Milne, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy

Bangladesh

Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain Dhrubo/Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam/Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Match Prediction

Bangladesh and New Zealand look to be rather evenly balanced heading into the series. Given the conditions, the side chasing should come up trumps in the first ODI.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Prime Video

