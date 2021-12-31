New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

New Zealand are all set to host Bangladesh for a two-match Test series. The two Tests will be part of the 2023 World Test Championship. The first match of the Test series will be played from January 1 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

New Zealand will be led by Tom Latham in the absence of Kane Williamson. After suffering a whitewash against India in India, they will be hoping for a change in fortunes at home. This will be Ross Taylor's last Test series and the veteran will be hoping to bid Adieu on a high. Ajaz Patel is a notable exclusion from the squad but they still have experienced players in the squad. The Kiwis will be looking to continue their home dominance and take an early lead in the series.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have a tough task ahead of them. They faced New Zealand XI in a warm-up match ahead of the series which finished in a draw. Mominul Haque will be leading Bangladesh in the upcoming Test series and will want to lead the side by example. They've got some exciting players on their side and a cracking series awaits us.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Match Details:

Match: New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Bangladesh tour of New Zealand 2022

Date and Time: January 01 2022, Saturday, 03:30 AM IST

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Pitch Report

The pitch at Bay Oval is a balanced track. The batters need to be patient while going into their strokes. The bowlers will get seam movement throughout the match. Expect the seamers to play a major role.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Saturday. The temperature is expected to range between 17 and 27 degrees Celsius.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Probable XIs

New Zealand

The Kiwis have been brilliant in the longest format in recent times and will look to continue performing the same way. They have been ruthless at home. They will want to keep up the good record with a win against Bangladesh.

Probable XI

Devon Conway, Tom Latham (c), Will Young, Tom Blundell (wk), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner

Bangladesh

Mominul Haque will be leading the side in the upcoming series against the Kiwis. They have struggled in recent times, suffering a whitewash against Pakistan at home. They need to be at their absolute best to challenge the Kiwis.

Probable XI

Shadman Islam, Naim Sheikh, Mominul Haque (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (wk), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Abu Jayed

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Match Prediction

The Kiwis have been brilliant at home in recent times and will start as favorites. New Zealand have a good balance to their side and expect them to get an early lead in the series by defeating Bangladesh in the first Test.

Prediction: New Zealand

New Zealand vs Bangladesh live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Amazon Prime

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

LIVE POLL Q. Tom Latham to score a century? Yes No 5 votes so far