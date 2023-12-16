New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2023 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

The New Zealand vs Bangladesh ODI series will begin tomorrow with a match in Dunedin. As per IST, the game will begin at 3:30 AM. It will be a three-match ODI series between the two teams, who recently competed in a Test series.

Bangladesh hosted the Blackcaps for a two-match World Test Championship series immediately after the 2023 World Cup. The series ended in a 1-1 draw. It will be exciting to see which team wins the upcoming series.

Tom Latham will lead the home side, while Najmul Hossain Shanto will be Bangladesh's captain. Big names like Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim, Latham, Rachin Ravindra and Ish Sodhi will be taking part in the series. Here's a look at the schedule and telecast details for New Zealand vs Bangladesh ODI series.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh ODI series 2023 schedule (with timings in IST)

As per IST, the three matches will start at 3:30 AM IST on December 17, 20 and 23. In New Zealand, the games will begin at 11:00 AM on December 17, 20 and 23. Here is the schedule for the series:

1st ODI - December 17, 3:30 am IST, Dunedin.

2nd ODI - December 20, 3:30 am IST, Nelson.

3rd ODI - December 23, 3:30 am IST, Napier.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh ODI series 2023 telecast channel list

Amazon Prime Video will stream the three-match ODI series in India. Amazon owns the rights to broadcast New Zealand's home matches to Indian audiences. There will be no live telecast of the three games on any Indian TV channels.

TVNZ is the official broadcaster of this series in New Zealand, while SENZ Radio is the radio partner. Nagorik TV, Green TV & TOFFEE will broadcast the series in Bangladesh. Here is the complete telecast channel list:

India: Amazon Prime Video.

Bangladesh: Nagorik TV, Green TV and TOFFEE.

New Zealand: TVNZ and SENZ Radio.