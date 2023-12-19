New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

New Zealand and Bangladesh will lock horns in the second game of the three-match ODI series on Wednesday, December 20. The Saxton Oval in Nelson will host the clash.

The Black Caps, led by Tom Latham, got off to a brilliant start in the series after winning the opening game by 44 runs (DLS). The Kiwis have now won all their 17 ODIs against the Tigers at home.

Rachin Ravindra and Henry Nicholls departed early, but a 171-run stand between Will Young and skipper Latham brought the Kiwis back. Young became the Player of the Match after he scored 105 runs off 84 balls.

Latham could not reach his hundred after Mehidy Hasan Miraz dismissed him for 92. Chasing a revised target of 245 in 30 overs, Bangladesh finished with 200 for nine.

For Bangladesh, Shoriful Islam was their standout bowler. Soumya Sarkar had a forgettable day after he bagged a duck and had figures of 6-0-63-0. Anamul Haque top-scored for the Tigers with 43 runs off 39 balls.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Match Details

Match: New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI, Bangladesh tour of New Zealand

Date and Time: December 20, 2023, 03:30 am IST

Venue: Saxton Oval, Nelson

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Head-to-Head

New Zealand and Bangladesh have faced each other 43 times in ODIs. The Kiwis have dominated with 32 wins to their name.

Matches Played: 43

New Zealand: 32

Bangladesh: 10

No result: 1

Tied: 0

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Pitch Report

The average score in Nelson is 275, which means that a high-scoring match seems to be on the cards. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss. The chasing team has won seven out of 10 completed matches.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Weather Report

There is no chance of rain for the time being in Nelson. Temperatures will be around the 23-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the high 40s.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Probable XIs

New Zealand

Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, William ORourke

Bangladesh

Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Match Prediction

New Zealand will go into the match as firm favorites. Having never lost an ODI to the Tigers at home, the Black Caps will be looking to seal the fate of the series on Wednesday itself.

Prediction: New Zealand to win the match

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Prime Video

