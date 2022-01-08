New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

The second and final game of the two-match Test series between New Zealand and Bangladesh will be played on Sunday, January 9, at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Bangladesh lead the series 1-0 after their first-ever win across formats against New Zealand in New Zealand.

The Bangla Tigers upset the odds by beating the hosts by eight wickets. After being asked to bat first, New Zealand posted 328 in their first innings, thanks to a century by Devon Conway. Bangladesh responded with 458 to take a handy lead.

Ebadot Hossain starred with the ball in the second innings, picking up six wickets, as New Zealand managed only 169. The visitors lost two wickets, but chased down the modest total of 40 in the 17th over to script history.

The Bangla Tigers will be riding high on confidence after that win. They will now look forward to winning their first Test series on New Zealand soil.

Meanwhile, the hosts will look to level the series.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Match Details

Match: New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Bangladesh tour of New Zealand 2022.

Date and Time: January 09, 2022, Sunday; 03:30 AM IST.

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Pitch Report

The pitch at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch is a balanced one. Batters need to be patient while playing their strokes. Bowlers should get seam movement throughout the game. Expect seamers to play a key role, as there should be a lot of grass on the surface.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Weather Forecast

The temperature on the opening day is expected to range between 16 and 27 degrees Celsius. Rain is predicted on the last two days, but a full game will likely ensue.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Probable XIs

New Zealand

Devon Conway scored a brilliant century in the first innings of the first Test, helping his team post a respectable total. The pacers were good in both innings, but the batters will need to come to the party in the second Test.

Probable XI

Tom Latham (c), Will Young, Devon Conway, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.

Bangladesh

Their batters were very good in the first innings of the series opener, scoring 458 to get a first-innings lead of 130. Ebadot Hossain picked up six wickets as the hosts were knocked over for only 169 in their second innings.

Probable XI

Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (wk), Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Match Prediction

The Kiwis’ unbeaten run at home was broken by Bangladesh in the first Test of the series. Bangladesh will be riding on confidence, so the hosts will need to up their game to level the series.

Bangladesh have the winning momentum behind them, so it won’t be a surprise if they beat New Zealand in the second Test of the series.

Prediction: Bangladesh to win the game and the series.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Amazon Prime Video.

