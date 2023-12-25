New Zealand vs Bangladesh T20I Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The upcoming three-match T20I series between New Zealand and Bangladesh is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday, December 27 and conclude on Sunday, December 31. This T20I series holds significance for both teams as part of their preparations for the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

New Zealand enters the series with confidence following their 2-1 victory in the ODI series against Bangladesh. Although Bangladesh secured their first-ever ODI win in New Zealand in the third game, the Kiwis claimed victory in the first two matches.

Will Young emerged as the highest run-scorer from New Zealand with 220 runs, while Soumya Sarkar topped the charts for Bangladesh with 173 runs. Shoriful Islam led the series with six wickets, and New Zealand's William O'Rourke closely followed with five.

Najmul Hossain Shanto will captain the T20I squad, supported by vice-captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz, along with key players like Liton Das and Mustafizur Rahman.

On December 22, 2023, Kane Williamson and Kyle Jamieson were replaced by Rachin Ravindra and Jacob Duffy in New Zealand's T20I squad due to medical advice and scheduling considerations for the upcoming Test series against South Africa and Australia.

Mitchell Santner was named the T20I captain in Williamson's absence. The talented all-rounder will have the company of experienced players like Daryl Mitchell, Tim Southee, and Glenn Phillips.

The first game will take place at McLean Park in Napier, with the remaining two matches hosted at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Head to Head in T20Is

In the 17 T20I matches between Bangladesh and New Zealand, New Zealand has dominated with 14 wins, while Bangladesh has only managed to secure victory in three matches. They last clashed in October 2022 during the New Zealand T20I Tri-Series, where the Blackcaps emerged victorious in both matches.

Matches Played: 17

Bangaladesh Won: 3

New Zealand Won: 14

New Zealand vs Bangladesh T20I Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

December 27, Wednesday

1st T20I - New Zealand vs Bangladesh, McLean Park, Napier - 11:40 AM

December 29, Friday

2nd T20I - New Zealand vs Bangladesh, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui - 11:40 AM

December 31, Sunday

3rd T20I - New Zealand vs Bangladesh, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui - 05:30 AM

New Zealand vs Bangladesh T20I Series 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The New Zealand vs Bangladesh T20I series won't be broadcast live in India. However, Indian fans can catch the live streaming of the games on Amazon Prime Video.

Bangladesh: Green TV

New Zealand: TVNZ+

South Africa: Super Sports

Australia: Kayo Sports

New Zealand vs Bangladesh T20I Series 2023: Full Squads

New Zealand

Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Bangladesh

Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (vc), Liton Das (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Afif Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Shoriful Islam, Tanvir Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Rony Talukdar

