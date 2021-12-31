New Zealand vs Bangladesh Test Series 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings, telecast and live streaming details

New Zealand and Bangladesh will lock horns in the first game of a two-match Test series at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

World Test champions New Zealand have had a poor start to their World Test Championship 2021-23 campaign, though. They lost to India in a two-match Test series, losing by 372 runs in the second Test in Mumbai. However, against Bangladesh, who have a poor win record in New Zealand, the hosts would look to add some crucial WTC points to their kitty.

The visitors, meanwhile, will be without their star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who pulled out of the Test series for personal reasons. New Zealand will be led by Tom Latham, as their regular captain Kane Williamson is out for two months due to an elbow injury.

Head-to-head record: New Zealand vs Bangladesh in Tests

New Zealand and Bangladesh have met 15 times in Tests. Bangladesh have lost 12 of these games, and drawn the other three. The last Test series between the two teams was in 2018-19, where New Zealand clean-swept Bangladesh 2-0.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Test Series 2022: Match schedule & timings (All times in IST)

1st Test: January 1-5

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 3:30 AM.

2nd Test: January 9-13

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 3:30 AM.

One can follow Sportskeeda's live commentary of the NZ vs BAN Test series here.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Test Series 2022: Telecast & live streaming details

Fans can catch live action from the Test series on the Amazon Prime Video app in India.

Here's a list of streaming and telecast details for the NZ vs BAN Test series:

India: Amazon Prime Video.

NZ: Spart Sport.

Bangladesh: Rabbitholebd Sports.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Test Series 2022: Squads

New Zealand

Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, Will Young.

Bangladesh

Also Read Article Continues below

Mominul Haque (c), Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed, Liton Das (wk), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Yasir Ali, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Naim, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nurul Hasan (wk), Shadman Islam, Shohidul Islam, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed.

Edited by Bhargav