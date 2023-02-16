New Zealand vs Bangladesh, Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

New Zealand Women will lock horns with Bangladesh Women in the 12th match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. The Group A clash will be held at Newlands in Cape Town.

New Zealand Women haven’t had the best of starts at the T20 World Cup 2023. They have lost both the games they have played so far. After losing to Australia Women in their opening game, they went down against South Africa Women in their next.

Eden Carson and Lea Tahuhu picked up two wickets each to restrict South Africa Women to 132. The batters then faltered in the chase and were bundled out on 67 to lose the game by 65 runs.

Bangladesh Women are also struggling in this edition of the T20 World Cup. They have suffered heavy defeats against Sri Lanka Women and Australia Women in their two outings so far.

Batting first, skipper Nigar Sultana scored 57 against the Aussies, but lacked support from the other end as they finished their innings on 107/7. The bowlers tried hard but couldn’t pick up regular wickets as the team succumbed to an eight-wicket defeat.

New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Details:

Match: New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women, Match 12, Group A, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

Date and Time: February 17 2023, Friday, 06:30 pm IST

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Newlands is a balanced track. The new-ball bowlers may get some lateral movement off the surface. Batters will have to spend some time in the middle before they can start playing their strokes freely.

New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Newlands is expected to range between 18 and 24 degrees Celsius.

New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Probable XIs

New Zealand Women

We could see Hannah Rowe come into the side for their clash against Bangladesh Women.

Probable XI

Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Maddy Green, Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas

Bangladesh Women

They are expected to back their players and field the same XI that featured in their last game.

Probable XI

Shamima Sultana (wk), Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (c), Shorna Akter, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Salma Khatun, Marufa Akter

New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Prediction

Both New Zealand Women and Bangladesh Women are really struggling in this tournament. They will have to fire in unison to grab their first win when they face off on Friday.

New Zealand look strong on paper and might just edge Bangladesh in their upcoming contest.

Prediction: New Zealand Women to win this clash.

New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

