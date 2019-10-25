New Zealand vs England 2019: Kane Williamson ruled out of T20I series with hip injury

Kane Williamson

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will miss the five-match T20I series against England because of a hip injury. Fast bowler Tim Southee will captain the home side in Williamson's absence.

According to head coach Gary Stead, the injury has been troubling the skipper since March. The right-handed batsman had to miss the final Test against Bangladesh for the same reason.

Speaking with reporters on Friday, 25 October), Stead expressed his disappointment over the news but added that the New Zealand team was in capable hands under seasoned pro Southee, who has played 61 T20Is for the Kiwis.

Stead said,

“We’re fortunate to have someone experienced like Tim who can comfortably step in and take the reins, as he successfully did on the recent tour of Sri Lanka.”

Lockie Ferguson returns from injury

Lockie Ferguson

Meanwhile, Lockie Ferguson has returned to the international team after recovering from a thumb injury. The right-arm quick had missed New Zealand's tour of Sri Lanka but he will be a part of the team for the first three T20Is against England.

Trent Boult will replace Ferguson in the squad for the final two matches.

The New Zealand team management wants Boult to play one more first-class match in the Plunket Shield. They believe the left-arm quick needs more match practice in the lead-up to the upcoming Test series against England, Australia and India.

Trent Boult

Giving details about Boult's preparations, the coach said:

“In working with Trent and looking at the season ahead, we feel another four-day game will provide him with the best preparation for the upcoming Test series against England and Australia."

The five-match series will begin on 1 November in Christchurch. The two sides will then lock horns in a two-match Test series.

New Zealand T20I squad: Tim Southee (c), Trent Boult (for the final two matches), Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson (for the first three matches), Martin Guptill, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner.