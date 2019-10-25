×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

New Zealand vs England 2019: Kane Williamson ruled out of T20I series with hip injury 

Vinay.Chhabria
CONTRIBUTOR
News
21   //    25 Oct 2019, 17:22 IST

Kane Williamson
Kane Williamson

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will miss the five-match T20I series against England because of a hip injury. Fast bowler Tim Southee will captain the home side in Williamson's absence.

According to head coach Gary Stead, the injury has been troubling the skipper since March. The right-handed batsman had to miss the final Test against Bangladesh for the same reason.

Speaking with reporters on Friday, 25 October), Stead expressed his disappointment over the news but added that the New Zealand team was in capable hands under seasoned pro Southee, who has played 61 T20Is for the Kiwis.

Stead said,

“We’re fortunate to have someone experienced like Tim who can comfortably step in and take the reins, as he successfully did on the recent tour of Sri Lanka.”

Lockie Ferguson returns from injury

Lockie Ferguson
Lockie Ferguson

Meanwhile, Lockie Ferguson has returned to the international team after recovering from a thumb injury. The right-arm quick had missed New Zealand's tour of Sri Lanka but he will be a part of the team for the first three T20Is against England.

Trent Boult will replace Ferguson in the squad for the final two matches.

Advertisement

The New Zealand team management wants Boult to play one more first-class match in the Plunket Shield. They believe the left-arm quick needs more match practice in the lead-up to the upcoming Test series against England, Australia and India.

Trent Boult
Trent Boult

Giving details about Boult's preparations, the coach said:

“In working with Trent and looking at the season ahead, we feel another four-day game will provide him with the best preparation for the upcoming Test series against England and Australia."

The five-match series will begin on 1 November in Christchurch. The two sides will then lock horns in a two-match Test series.

New Zealand T20I squad: Tim Southee (c), Trent Boult (for the final two matches), Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson (for the first three matches), Martin Guptill, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner.

Tags:
New Zealand vs England 2019 England Cricket Team New Zealand Cricket Kane Williamson Trent Boult
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
England in New Zealand 2019
1st T20I | Fri, 01 Nov, 06:30 AM
New Zealand
England
NZ VS ENG preview
2nd T20I | Sun, 03 Nov, 06:30 AM
New Zealand
England
NZ VS ENG preview
3rd T20I | Tue, 05 Nov, 06:30 AM
New Zealand
England
NZ VS ENG preview
4th T20I | Fri, 08 Nov, 10:30 AM
New Zealand
England
NZ VS ENG preview
5th T20I | Sun, 10 Nov, 06:30 AM
New Zealand
England
NZ VS ENG preview
1st Test | Thu, 21 Nov, 03:30 AM
New Zealand
England
NZ VS ENG preview
2nd Test | Fri, 29 Nov, 03:30 AM
New Zealand
England
NZ VS ENG preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Bangladesh in India 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia 2019
England in New Zealand 2019
India Women in West Indies 2019
Pakistan in Australia 2019
Afghanistan v West Indies in India 2019
Bangladesh Women in Pakistan 2019
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019
Australian Women's Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Sheffield Shield
Abu Dhabi T10 League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us