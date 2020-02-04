×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

New Zealand vs India 2020, 1st ODI: New Zealand's predicted playing XI and key players

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Preview
Modified 04 Feb 2020, 20:23 IST

Tom Latham will lead New Zealand
Tom Latham will lead New Zealand

After being whitewashed by India in the 5-match T20I series, New Zealand will look to give the visitors a run for their money in the 3-match ODI series. But unfortunately for the hosts, their regular captain Kane Williamson will miss the first two games because of an injury. Wicket-keeper batsman Tom Latham will lead the side in his absence.

The team's experienced stars Ross Taylor and Martin Guptill will have to bring their 'A' game to the table in the batting department as the team's premier fast bowlers are out with injury. Interestingly, this is the first time that the Blackcaps will take part in an ODI game since their heartbreaking defeat to England in the 2019 World Cup final.

Given that New Zealand will play at home, they will still have the upper hand heading into this match. Here's a look at how they might line up for the contest.

Mark Chapman performed well against India A
Mark Chapman performed well against India A

Martin Guptill will open the innings for the home side along with Henry Nicholls. Captain Tom Latham will back them up at number 3 while the team's most experienced batsman, Ross Taylor will hold the number 4 position.

Mark Chapman impressed a lot against India A and hence the team management would likely send him in at number 5. James Neesham will be the team's premier all-rounder at number 6 while Colin de Grandhomme will try to support Neesham in the all-rounders' department.

The trio of Hamish Bennett, Tim Southee and Scott Kuggeleijn should form the team's fast bowling attack whereas Ish Sodhi will be the team's sole spinner.

Predicted playing XI of New Zealand for first ODI vs India: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham (c & wk), Ross Taylor, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett

Key players

James Neesham can prove to be a differential
James Neesham can prove to be a differential
Advertisement

James Neesham: The all-rounder James Neesham did not feature in the T20I series but he will look to make an impact with his performances in the 50-over format. He was in phenomenal touch last year and will hope to begin the new decade with a match-winning performance.

Ross Taylor: In Kane Williamson's absence, Ross Taylor will have the onus of building the innings. Taylor could not finish off the games in the T20I series and hence the right-handed batsman will try to improve his game and turn the momentum in the Kiwis' favor.

Published 04 Feb 2020, 20:23 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Ross Taylor James Neesham
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Tomorrow, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe 2020
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Women's Tri-Series in Australia 2020
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Women's World Twenty20
ICC Under 19 World Cup
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
India A in New Zealand 2020
Big Bash League
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
England Lions in Australia 2020
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Sheffield Shield
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us