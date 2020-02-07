New Zealand vs India 2020, 2nd ODI: New Zealand's predicted playing XI and key players

Can the New Zealanders continue their momentum?

After overcoming a stiff challenge from India in the first ODI, New Zealand will look to carry their momentum forward in the second ODI and seal the three-match series.

Ross Taylor and Tom Latham proved to be the match-winners for the home side as their partnership helped the Kiwis chase down a mammoth score of 347 runs. The poor form of Tim Southee might worry the team management, but the right-arm pacer is likely to keep his place in the team because of the other stars' unavailability.

Kane Williamson had already been ruled out of the first two ODIs, and on the eve of the second match, Scott Kuggeleijn has picked up a flu. Even Ish Sodhi will miss this encounter as he will turn up for New Zealand A.

The fans should expect a few modifications in the New Zealand lineup, and here is their predicted playing XI for the 2nd ODI versus India.

Jimmy Neesham will try to better his performance

Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls will continue to open the innings after their decent performances in the first ODI. With Williamson not fit to play, Tom Blundell might get one more chance to prove himself at number 3.

The experienced pair of Ross Taylor and Tom Latham will form the team's core while they will have Jimmy Neesham backing them up at number 6. Colin de Grandhomme will support Neesham in the all-rounders' section.

Mitchell Santner will be the sole spinner of the team as Sodhi will not play. The bowling coach of New Zealand pointed out that Kyle Jamieson will make his ODI debut, so we can expect him to replace Sodhi.

Tim Southee and Hamish Bennett will retain their places in the playing XI.

Predicted playing XI of New Zealand for second ODI vs India: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (c & wk), Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett

Key Players

Kyle Jamieson could surprise the visitors with his bounce

Kyle Jamieson: The 6 ft 8 inch tall fast bowler could make an instant impact against the Men in Blue. Jamieson has been in good form in the domestic circuit, and he will try to cement his spot in the international team with a strong performance on debut.

Ross Taylor: After slamming a magnificent century in the first ODI, Taylor will look to continue his fine form in the remainder of the series. He couldn't finish off the games in the T20I series played earlier but he can make up for that by playing a match-winning knock in the second one-dayer.