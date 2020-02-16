New Zealand vs India 2020: 3 Indian players to watch out for in the Test series

The Indian team’s tour of New Zealand has been a riveting one. If in the T20 series the ‘Men in Blue’ blanked the Kiwis 5-0, in the ODI series, the Black Caps gained retribution by whitewashing their opponents 3-0. We now move to the longest format of the game.

India and New Zealand will battle it out in a two-match Test series starting on the 21st of February. The visitors have a bunch of match-winners who can change the course of the game, and will be hoping that these players fire on all cylinders in the series.

On that note, let us look at three Indian players to watch out for.

#3 Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw

The 20-year-old batting sensation had a great start to his Test career. Prithvi Shaw smashed a hundred and a fifty in his debut series against the West Indies, and bagged the ‘Man of the Series’ award. Indian captain Virat Kohli rates Shaw very highly; this is what he had to say about Shaw after his debut.

"He looks like someone who can get you off to the kind of start that you require, especially to make the first mark in any series that you play. It's great to have a guy who is so fearless, and he isn't reckless, he's very confident about his game.”

After his sensational debut, Shaw was unfortunately side-lined from the game due to a doping violation. But he has looked in good touch since his return.

In December 2019, the Mumbaikar blasted a 179-ball double hundred in the Ranji Trophy against Baroda. Even in the limited overs series against the Kiwis, Shaw got off to starts in all the three matches.

The youngster will be looking to leave his mark in the longer format now and stamp his authority on the game.

