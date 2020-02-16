×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

New Zealand vs India 2020: 3 Indian players to watch out for in the Test series

Sai Siddhharth
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
Modified 16 Feb 2020, 13:55 IST

Ishant Sharma
Ishant Sharma

The Indian team’s tour of New Zealand has been a riveting one. If in the T20 series the ‘Men in Blue’ blanked the Kiwis 5-0, in the ODI series, the Black Caps gained retribution by whitewashing their opponents 3-0. We now move to the longest format of the game.

India and New Zealand will battle it out in a two-match Test series starting on the 21st of February. The visitors have a bunch of match-winners who can change the course of the game, and will be hoping that these players fire on all cylinders in the series.

On that note, let us look at three Indian players to watch out for.

#3 Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw
Prithvi Shaw

The 20-year-old batting sensation had a great start to his Test career. Prithvi Shaw smashed a hundred and a fifty in his debut series against the West Indies, and bagged the ‘Man of the Series’ award. Indian captain Virat Kohli rates Shaw very highly; this is what he had to say about Shaw after his debut.


"He looks like someone who can get you off to the kind of start that you require, especially to make the first mark in any series that you play. It's great to have a guy who is so fearless, and he isn't reckless, he's very confident about his game.”

After his sensational debut, Shaw was unfortunately side-lined from the game due to a doping violation. But he has looked in good touch since his return.

In December 2019, the Mumbaikar blasted a 179-ball double hundred in the Ranji Trophy against Baroda. Even in the limited overs series against the Kiwis, Shaw got off to starts in all the three matches.

The youngster will be looking to leave his mark in the longer format now and stamp his authority on the game.

1 / 3 NEXT
Published 16 Feb 2020, 13:55 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Prithvi Shaw
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb
IND 296/7 (50.0 ov)
NZ 300/5 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
England in South Africa 2019/20
India in New Zealand 2020
South Africa in India 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Women's Tri-Series in Aus 2020 3rd Place Playoff
Women's World Twenty20
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
England Lions in Australia 2020
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Australian Sheffield Shield
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us