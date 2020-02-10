×
New Zealand vs India 2020: 3 players to watch out for in the 3rd ODI

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
Modified 10 Feb 2020, 22:28 IST

Can India win the final match of the ODI series?
Can India win the final match of the ODI series?





The limited overs phase of India's tour of New Zealand will culminate with the third ODI match which will take place at the Bay Oval on Tuesday. Both sides had earlier clashed in a T20I game at this venue where Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah's heroics helped India to complete a 5-0 clean sweep.

Co-incidentally, the hosts now have a chance of inflicting a whitewash in the ODI series as they have already taken an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match series. The Men in Blue will look to register their first win but the return of Kane Williamson will dent their chances of winning.

Although this match is a dead rubber, the cricket universe will closely follow it and here are the three players who will be the center of attention in this game.

#3 Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal scalped three wickets in the last match
Yuzvendra Chahal scalped three wickets in the last match





Haryana-based leg-spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal, replaced Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI for the second match and made an instant impact with a three-wicket haul. Chahal dismissed the trio of Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman and Tim Southee in the match to turn the game in India's favor.

Although the fightback from Ross Taylor and Kyle Jamieson took the Kiwis to a respectable total, Chahal ended the match as the most successful bowler. He will have the onus of continuing the same form in the third ODI as the pitch is expected to get slower as the match progresses.

#2 Martin Guptill

Martin Guptill scored the most runs in the second ODI
Martin Guptill scored the most runs in the second ODI





After a disappointing outing in the T20Is, Martin Guptill has upped his game in the ODI series. The right-handed batsman has provided solid starts to the home team along with Henry Nicholls. Guptill played a flamboyant innings of 79 runs in the last match which consisted of eight fours and three sixes.

He lost his wicket because of a run out otherwise he could have inflicted more damage. Guptill will have to bat with more responsibility in the third ODI as a fine batting performance from his side can help the Blackcaps complete a 3-0 clean sweep.

#1 Kyle Jamieson

Kyle Jamieson impressed a lot on his ODI debut
Kyle Jamieson impressed a lot on his ODI debut





6ft 8in tall speedster, Kyle Jamieson, joined the elite club of players who won the Man of the Match award on their ODI debuts with a brilliant all-round performance in the second ODI. He first rescued the Kiwis with a fighting knock of 25 runs. His unbeaten partnership of 76 runs for the ninth wicket with Ross Taylor laid the platform for New Zealand's win.

Later in the match, the fast bowler rattled the stumps of Prithvi Shaw before sending the well set Navdeep Saini back to the pavilion. He proved to be the team's 'X-factor' in the last match and hence, the home team will have high hopes from Jamieson in the final ODI.

Published 10 Feb 2020, 22:28 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Martin Guptill Yuzvendra Chahal ODI Cricket Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli India vs New Zealand 2020 Teams & Squads
