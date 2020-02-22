New Zealand vs India 2020: 3 standout players from Day 2 of the 1st Test

India are on the back foot in the 1st Test

On Day 2 of the 1st Test match between New Zealand and India, the visitors, batting first on a green pitch, struggled to deal with the Kiwis pace battery as the hosts ripped through India's batting department.

After ending Day 1 on 122 runs for the loss of five wickets, India were all out for just 165 runs in the first innings. New Zealand ended Day 2 with 216 runs on the board for the loss of five wickets, thanks to some brilliant batting from Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor.

Bad light ends an eventful second day at the @BasinReserve. Watling 14* and De Grandhomme 4* walk off with the score 216/5 and the lead 51. India fighting hard with the ball. Scorecard | https://t.co/vWdNIMMIwd #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/QpJW2ei0gk — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 22, 2020

Here, we are going to take a look at the three standout players from Day 2.

#3 Ross Taylor

A brilliant partnership between Willamson and Taylor

When New Zealand lost their second wicket for 73, Kane Williamson, who was already on the crease, and Ross Taylor, who came out to bat, knew that the Kiwis needed a good partnership or else India could rip through New Zealand's middle order.

That is exactly what the two experienced campaigners did and Taylor was rather offensive in his approach as he scored 44 runs from just 71 balls, with six fours and one six. That offensive gameplan worked wonders as India were clearly pushed on the back-foot when Taylor departed and New Zealand had 166 runs on the board.

#2 Ishant Sharma

A good bowling display from Sharma

Ishant Sharma was India's best bowler by some margin on Day 2 as he looked at his best, picking up three priced wickets, namely - Ross Taylor, Tom Blundell, and Tom Latham.

He wasn't getting much support from the other end, as Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah struggled to find the right line and length, but Sharma's signature in-swinging deliveries (for right-handers) were causing a lot of problems.

On Day 3, Virat Kohli will again be depending on Sharma to dismiss New Zealand as soon as possible.

#1 Kane Williamson

Williamson was class on Day 2

Everyone knows that the Wellington pitch is very tough to bat on but Kane Williamson made it look easy - like he always does - on Day 2. He didn't go into a defensive mode right away. Instead, the Kiwi skipper took on the Indian bowling and scored a brilliant 89 runs from 153 balls, with 11 fours.

His partnership with Ross Taylor means New Zealand are on top of the game and now, it's up the hosts' lower-middle order to take New Zealand past at least 300. If that happens, India might find it very hard to win the match, considering the conditions on hand.