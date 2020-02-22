×
New Zealand vs India 2020: 3 standout players from Day 2 of the 1st Test

Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
Modified 22 Feb 2020, 14:34 IST

India are on the back foot in the 1st Test
India are on the back foot in the 1st Test

On Day 2 of the 1st Test match between New Zealand and India, the visitors, batting first on a green pitch, struggled to deal with the Kiwis pace battery as the hosts ripped through India's batting department.

After ending Day 1 on 122 runs for the loss of five wickets, India were all out for just 165 runs in the first innings. New Zealand ended Day 2 with 216 runs on the board for the loss of five wickets, thanks to some brilliant batting from Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor.

Here, we are going to take a look at the three standout players from Day 2.

#3 Ross Taylor

A brilliant partnership between Willamson and Taylor
A brilliant partnership between Willamson and Taylor

When New Zealand lost their second wicket for 73, Kane Williamson, who was already on the crease, and Ross Taylor, who came out to bat, knew that the Kiwis needed a good partnership or else India could rip through New Zealand's middle order.

That is exactly what the two experienced campaigners did and Taylor was rather offensive in his approach as he scored 44 runs from just 71 balls, with six fours and one six. That offensive gameplan worked wonders as India were clearly pushed on the back-foot when Taylor departed and New Zealand had 166 runs on the board.

#2 Ishant Sharma

A good bowling display from Sharma
A good bowling display from Sharma

Ishant Sharma was India's best bowler by some margin on Day 2 as he looked at his best, picking up three priced wickets, namely - Ross Taylor, Tom Blundell, and Tom Latham.

He wasn't getting much support from the other end, as Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah struggled to find the right line and length, but Sharma's signature in-swinging deliveries (for right-handers) were causing a lot of problems.

On Day 3, Virat Kohli will again be depending on Sharma to dismiss New Zealand as soon as possible.

#1 Kane Williamson

Williamson was class on Day 2
Williamson was class on Day 2

Everyone knows that the Wellington pitch is very tough to bat on but Kane Williamson made it look easy - like he always does - on Day 2. He didn't go into a defensive mode right away. Instead, the Kiwi skipper took on the Indian bowling and scored a brilliant 89 runs from 153 balls, with 11 fours.

His partnership with Ross Taylor means New Zealand are on top of the game and now, it's up the hosts' lower-middle order to take New Zealand past at least 300. If that happens, India might find it very hard to win the match, considering the conditions on hand.

Published 22 Feb 2020, 14:34 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Ishant Sharma Kane Williamson Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli Test cricket India vs New Zealand 2020 Teams & Squads
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb
IND 296/7 (50.0 ov)
NZ 300/5 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
1st Test | 04:00 AM
IND 165/10
NZ 216/5 (71.1 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: New Zealand lead India by 51 runs with 5 wickets remaining
IND VS NZ live score
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
