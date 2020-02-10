New Zealand vs India 2020, 3rd ODI: New Zealand's predicted playing XI and key players

Kane Williamson may make his return from injury

After taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series, New Zealand will look to complete a whitewash when they lock horns with India in the final limited-overs match of this tour. Ross Taylor, who had struggled to finish off games in the T20I series, has showcased his experience and led from the front in the two games played so far.

The right-handed batsman has got the support of Tom Latham, Martin Guptill, and Henry Nicholls in the batting unit as the Kiwis have troubled India a lot. Even debutante Kyle Jamieson impressed in the second ODI as he received the Player of the Match award for his phenomenal all-round performance.

The home side will receive a massive boost as their regular captain Kane Williamson will be available to play. It will be interesting to see whether he plays or not. Here is New Zealand's predicted playing XI for the 3rd ODI vs India.

Can Ross Taylor continue his fine form?

Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls will open the innings for New Zealand while captain Kane Williamson will replace Tom Blundell in the match squad. Ross Taylor will hold the key to success for the Kiwis at the number four position.

Vice-captain Tom Latham will keep the wickets for the home side while James Neesham and Colin de Grandhomme will be the team's two fast bowling all-rounders. Mark Chapman should keep his place in the playing XI.

The trio of Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, and Hamish Bennett will constitute the fast bowling attack of the team.

Predicted playing XI of New Zealand for third ODI vs India: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mark Chapman, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Hamish Bennett.

Key Players

Martin Guptill will have the onus of providing a solid start to the team

Martin Guptill: The right-handed explosive Kiwi opener looked in sublime touch during the previous match. He was the top-scorer from both the sides as he played a fantastic knock of 79 runs. Also, he lost his wicket via run out which shows that he could have inflicted more damage on the Indians. New Zealand will expect Guptill to provide them with a good start in the third game as well.

Kyle Jamieson: Fast bowler Kyle Jamieson made a massive impact with his all-round performance in the second match. He proved to be the 'X-factor' for New Zealand and he will look to cement his spot in the ODI team with a good outing in the series finale.