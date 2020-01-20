New Zealand vs India 2020 | 4 players to watch out for in the series

Adhithyaa Sridharan

India vs New Zealand, a WC semi-final re-match is a highly anticipated clash

Fire vs Ice. Animated vs Calm. Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson is a long awaited battle. Two captains, two leaders, who love leading their country by example is what makes this series a must watch for all cricket fans across the globe.

Now that India have clinched the ODI series against Australia, their focus now shifts towards conquering the Black Caps. India are touring New Zealand for a 5 T20, 3 ODIs, and 2 Tests. It will not be easy task for India as the Kiwis are a formidable side at home. Led by Williamson, this team has come a long way and can pose a strong challenge. India on the other hand led by Kohli, consider winning overseas tours their main motto. They have been riding high with overseas wins in Australia. They however suffered a heartbreak in the 2019 World Cup semifinal at the hands of the Kiwis. They would surely want that to be avenged at any costs. The Men-in-Blue are in good form with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah performing well.

This bilateral series surely promises the fans a mouth-watering feast. So what's in store? In this article we are going to present you 4 players, whom we think can be stand-out performers for their team.

Kane Williamson

Kiwi Skipper Kane Williamson has a water-tight technique

The Kiwi skipper will be itching to score big time. He has been in and out of the squad due to a hip injury. He was also on the sidelines during the T20 assignment against England. Williamson is the perfect blend of calmness and aggression. He can tear apart any bowling line-up on his day, as well as play the second fiddle. With conditions aiding his batting nature, it will be an uphill task for the Indian bowlers to keep this man silent.

