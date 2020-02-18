New Zealand vs India 2020: 5 most important elements of the Test series

Trent Boult is the biggest threat to India's batting

After inflicting and then suffering a whitewash in New Zealand, Virat Kohli’s Indian side are getting ready for the last stage of their New Zealand tour. The two-Test series is extremely crucial for the Indian Test team. They may have beaten Australia in Australia, but beating the New Zealand team could be more difficult than getting the better of that depleted Aussie side.

The return of Trent Boult and Neil Wagner to the unit, as well as the good form of Tim Southee make the Kiwis a formidable team. Add to that the undeniable class of Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson, the great quality of batsmen like Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls, and the indefatigable BJ Watling, and you have a very capable team.

A lot would depend again on the Indian bowling attack and the leader of their batting - Kohli. The progress of the Indian Test team is judged by their performances in four non-subcontinental countries – England, Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand. Under Kohli, India lost in South Africa and England while winning in Australia.

So, how good the team really is will be determined to a large extent from this series. Let’s now look at the five most important elements in the contest. They will decide the fate of the series and will also have a bearing on the future of the two teams.

Real test for Indian openers

Agarwal has an opportunity to establish his credentials as an opener outside India

Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw have success under their belts in home conditions. The former even got runs in Australia. But at the moment, few places are as tough for openers as New Zealand. With the brilliance of Boult and Southee, along with the canniness of Colin de Grandhomme, the Indian openers will have to go through a severe test of their technique.

India would definitely miss Rohit Sharma, not necessarily because of his quality, but because this tour, that would have been his first as a Test opener, would have been ideal to see whether he is capable of dealing with top-quality seam bowlers outside India. With him not playing, that question will remain hanging.

In his absence, both Shaw and Agarwal will have an opportunity to prove their credentials. With just two matches in the series, it’s unlikely that Shubman Gill would get an opportunity. But if he does, he too would have a golden opportunity to make a mark.

How Indian openers perform would be crucial in determining the way this series goes.

