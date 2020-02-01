New Zealand vs India 2020, 5th T20I: India's predicted playing XI and key players

Will Rohit Sharma return to the playing XI?

The Indian Cricket Team has been unstoppable after the 2019 World Cup and they will look to inflict a whitewash on New Zealand when they take the field in the fifth T20I of the series. KL Rahul has been the biggest positive for the visitors in this series as he is leading the run-scorers' charts with 179 runs in 4 matches.

Shreyas Iyer has supported Rahul to perfection with 120 runs in 4 innings. The Men in Blue had rested their vice-captain Rohit Sharma in the fourth match along with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and fast bowler Mohammed Shami. Keeping the T20 World Cup in mind, the Indian side will try to experiment more in the fifth T20I.

There is a chance that Yuzvendra Chahal may be rested for this match. Also, the team management would consider giving Jasprit Bumrah a rest before the ODIs and Tests. Here is the predicted Indian match squad for the fifth T20I.

KL Rahul has solved India's wicket-keeping dilemma

Sanju Samson may retain his place in the team as he will get one more opportunity to prove himself at the international level. KL Rahul should also play this match as he has been in phenomenal form. In case Rohit Sharma plays the game, Sanju might be demoted in the batting order.

Virat Kohli will captain the team along with batting at the number three position. Just like Rahul, Shreyas Iyer has been in sublime touch and should continue at the number four postion. Manish Pandey will try to cement the number six spot after his epic half-century in the last match.

Ravindra Jadeja should come in for Washtington Sundar after the Tamil Nadu all-rounder's disappointing outing in the fourth game. Mohammed Shami should walk into the side replacing Jasprit Bumrah while Kuldeep Yadav should get some game time in Chahal's place. Shami will have the back of Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini in the fast bowling attack.

Predicted Playing of India for fifth T20I vs New Zealand: KL Rahul (WK), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini.

Key Players

KL Rahul and Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli: Although India has been so dominant in this series, Virat Kohli has not played a match-winning knock on this tour. His highest score is 45 and, the right-handed batsman will look to end the series on a high with a solid performance in the series finale.

KL Rahul: Unlike Kohli, KL Rahul has batted with supreme consistency in this 5-match series. He has an average of 59.66 which showcases his good form whereas his strike rate of 146.72 indicates that he has decimated the opposition. If he continues his fine form in the final match, no one can stop India from completing a 5-0 series win.

