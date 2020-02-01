×
Advertisement

New Zealand vs India 2020, 5th T20I Match Prediction: Who will win the match?

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Preview
Modified 01 Feb 2020, 20:48 IST

Which team will end the series on a winning note?

After gaining an unassailable lead in the 5-match series, Team India will look to whitewash New Zealand when the two teams clash against each other in the final T20I at the Bay Oval. The Kiwis were very close to victories in the previous two T20Is however, some solid bowling performances from India in the final overs ensured that Tim Southee and Co. did not open their account.

Kane Williamson is struggling with his fitness and the team management may not risk him for the fifth T20I since there is an ODI series and an ICC World Test Championship series lined up after the T20Is. The openers have been the brightest spot of the series for New Zealand as Colin Munro and Martin Guptill have troubled the Indian bowlers.

Talking about the performance of the Kiwi bowlers in this series, Ish Sodhi had derailed the Indian innings but, Hamish Bennett and Scott Kuggeleijn could not capitalize on the momentum generated as they allowed Manish Pandey to rebuild the Indian innings.

Given the way KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have played in this series, it looks like the New Zealand bowlers may find it very difficult to keep them down. Even Rohit Sharma might return to the match squad which would make matters worse for the Kiwis.

Navdeep Saini brought his 'A' game to the table in the last fixture while the seasoned pro Ross Taylor is yet to fire in the T20I series. In case the top order of the Indian team gets going at the Bay Oval then the Blackcaps will have no chance of registering a win. If the Kiwis can somehow scalp the Indian wickets early and then keep the run rate down, then there will be a slight possibility of the series ending with a 4-1 scoreline.

The probability of that happening is very low thus, the fans can expect India to win the contest.

Predicted Winners of the fifth T20I between New Zealand and India: India

Published 01 Feb 2020, 20:48 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Ross Taylor KL Rahul T20 India vs New Zealand 2020 Teams & Squads
