New Zealand vs India 2020: Ajinkya Rahane reveals what India need to do in the 2nd Test

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 27 Feb 2020, 14:43 IST

Rahane feels the Indian batsmen did not show enough intent in the first Test
Rahane feels the Indian batsmen did not show enough intent in the first Test

India were handed a crushing defeat by New Zealand in the first of the two Tests at Basin Reserve in Wellington.

One of the major issues which were exposed in the 10-wicket loss was the inability of the Indian batsmen to rotate the strike which allowed New Zealand to bowl without being under any kind of pressure.

India failed to cross 200 runs in both the innings and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane believes that the Indian batsmen have to improve their way of playing the New Zealand pacers.

Rahane said,

“I am not saying (we have to be) more aggressive but having that intent and clear mindset will help us. As a batsman, if you going to think about a particular shot, then you need to back yourself and play that shot. You cannot doubt yourself. We need to forget what happened in Wellington.”

Rahane also spoke about what he and the other Indian batsmen can do in order to counter the plans of the Kiwis.

"There are times you need to be instinctive while you are batting. It can mean standing on off-stump, or standing outside the crease or staying deep inside the crease – like if it is a pitch for cut shot then you can stand deeper in the crease. This is the mental side of the game.”

Rahane himself was one of the Indian batsmen who failed to unsettle the rhythm of the New Zealand bowlers.

He feels that the Indian batsmen need to back their ability and put the bad balls away in order to score runs.

“For me, as a batsman it is important you show your intent to the bowler, if you stand in one spot then the bowler doesn’t need to change anything. These are small things we have been working on in practice and how to use the crease and the angles."

The second and final Test will start from 29th February at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Published 27 Feb 2020, 14:43 IST
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb
IND 296/7 (50.0 ov)
NZ 300/5 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb
IND 165/10 & 191/10
NZ 348/10 & 9/0
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
Contact Us