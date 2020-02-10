×
New Zealand vs India 2020: Always nice to see the back of Virat Kohli, states Tim Southee

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 10 Feb 2020, 14:17 IST

Tim Southee has now dismissed Virat Kohli nine times in international cricket, more than anyone else.
Tim Southee became the bowler who has dismissed Virat Kohli the most number of times in international cricket when he cleaned up the chase master during the second ODI between India and New Zealand. He now has dismissed Kohli nine times across all formats but yet he was modest enough to say that it was the helpful pitch conditions that helped him get the better of the Indian captain.

"He is obviously a class player and doesn't have many weaknesses. I think the wicket had a little bit of assistance with the new ball and if you put it in the right areas, there was enough there to ask a few questions. It is about assistance and the pitch conditions," Southee was quoted as saying by PTI.

"It is your job to take wickets...and Virat is a great player and he has been in great form. Especially in run-chases, he is exceptional, so I guess it's always nice to see the back of him. I didn't know that was the most (number of times dismissing Kohli)," he further added.

Despite missing some of their first-choice pace bowlers like Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, and Matt Henry and of course, their talisman Kane Williamson, New Zealand were able to win the three-match series 2-0 and Southee credited the efforts the team had put in especially after the 5-0 whitewash that they suffered in the T20 series.

"These have been two great games of cricket and the ODI side has played some good cricket for a while, even though we have been missing some important guys," Southee asserted.

"The guys have played great ODI cricket for a while now, although it was our first time since the World Cup. But the group has played well for a long time," he added.

Published 10 Feb 2020, 14:17 IST
