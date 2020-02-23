New Zealand vs India 2020: Ashwin says he would have kept a deep extra cover to dismiss Williamson, speaks on his batting concerns

Ravichandran Ashwin

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday said that he would have opted to keep a deep extra cover for New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson in the ongoing Test between New Zealand and India at Wellington. Williamson guided New Zealand's first innings with a fine knock of 89 runs in 153 balls, which helped the Kiwis finish with 348 in the first innings.

While New Zealand have taken advantage of their home conditions efficiently, the Indian bowlers seemed to lose the plot after reducing the hosts to 255-7. The tailenders added 123 runs on the board, adding more misery to India's situation as the batsmen have struggled to handle the windy conditions and the swinging ball.

Ashwin picked up three wickets for India in New Zealand's first innings but was dominated by Williamson, who made room and hit him to the off-side a couple of times. India missed a fifth bowler even though Ashwin tried relentlessly to chip in with wickets.

New Zealand v India - First Test: Day 2

When Ashwin was quizzed if he would have opted to keep a deep right cover to dismiss Williamson early, the 33-year-old replied:

If you look at Kane Williamson''s wagon wheel, I would have put it right up if it was up to me because Kane, against off-spinner, always looked to hit through covers. He doesn't cut or step out much either.

The batting woes for India continued on the third day, as the top-order failed to stay at the crease long enough; Prithvi Shaw (14), Cheteshwar Pujara (11) and Virat Kohli (19) all departed early. But Mayank Agarwal showed some patience with his fourth half-century (58 runs in 99 deliveries), taking advantage of the short balls and leaving alone the swinging ones.

New Zealand v India - First Test: Day 3

The lower-order will be expected to put up some resistance for India to gain a decent lead, and Ashwin said that he has scored runs in the past by staying positive and not worrying about his dismissal. He also expressed that he'll try and 'put his worries to rest' when he comes out to bat on the fourth day:

In the past, the only secret to how I have got runs was by looking to be positive and that's exactly how I played. I personally feel I have been a little too watchful and worried about getting out in recent past.

I have tried getting over that in the games that I have played at home, and hopefully, I will try and put it to rest. Just see and hit the ball. Far too much going in the head won't work.

The onus at the start of Day 4 will be on Ajinkya Rahane (25*) and Hanuma Vihari (15*), who will come out to bat with India trailing by 39 runs.