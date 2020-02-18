New Zealand vs India 2020: Fit-again Trent Boult relishing the prospect of bowling against Virat Kohli

Trent Boult will be making his international comeback after six weeks

New Zealand's bowling attack will be bolstered by the addition of Trent Boult, who has returned from an injury.

Boult was out of action for six weeks after he suffered a fracture on his right hand during the Boxing Day Test against Australia.

However, he is now fit for selection and is looking forward to playing against the potent Indian batting line-up which consists of world-class batsmen like skipper Virat Kohli.

Test cricket is back this week! The first Test against India starts on Friday at the @BasinReserve #NZvIND https://t.co/4UCsZBO1vi — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 16, 2020

Boult said,

"That's personally why I play the game, to get guys like that (Kohli) out and test myself against them, so I can't wait to get stuck in. But he's an exceptional player. Everyone knows how great he is.

"They (India) are a great side and they are leading the ICC Test Championship. They are very clear on how they wanted to play the game. It was a tough learning curve in Australia. It's good to see where we are in terms of bouncing back."

The first Test is set to be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, where the wind traditionally plays a huge factor in aiding the fast bowlers, and the grassy wicket means that the ball would both swing and seam.

Boult believes that while it will be challenging for the batsmen, it will be an exciting surface for the bowlers to bowl on. He continued,

"I'm preparing for a solid wicket. It generally is very good here and goes the full distance (five days). I do enjoy playing here, the history that's involved, and it's going to be an exciting week building up. I can't wait to get out there.

"I am hungry to be here and can't wait to get back in the white and get the red ball moving around."