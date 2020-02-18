×
New Zealand vs India 2020: Fit-again Trent Boult relishing the prospect of bowling against Virat Kohli

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 18 Feb 2020, 13:33 IST

Trent Boult will be making his international comeback after six weeks
New Zealand's bowling attack will be bolstered by the addition of Trent Boult, who has returned from an injury.

Boult was out of action for six weeks after he suffered a fracture on his right hand during the Boxing Day Test against Australia.

However, he is now fit for selection and is looking forward to playing against the potent Indian batting line-up which consists of world-class batsmen like skipper Virat Kohli.

Boult said,

"That's personally why I play the game, to get guys like that (Kohli) out and test myself against them, so I can't wait to get stuck in. But he's an exceptional player. Everyone knows how great he is.
"They (India) are a great side and they are leading the ICC Test Championship. They are very clear on how they wanted to play the game. It was a tough learning curve in Australia. It's good to see where we are in terms of bouncing back."

The first Test is set to be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, where the wind traditionally plays a huge factor in aiding the fast bowlers, and the grassy wicket means that the ball would both swing and seam.

Boult believes that while it will be challenging for the batsmen, it will be an exciting surface for the bowlers to bowl on. He continued,

"I'm preparing for a solid wicket. It generally is very good here and goes the full distance (five days). I do enjoy playing here, the history that's involved, and it's going to be an exciting week building up. I can't wait to get out there.
"I am hungry to be here and can't wait to get back in the white and get the red ball moving around."
Published 18 Feb 2020, 13:33 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Trent Boult Virat Kohli Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli Test cricket India vs New Zealand Head to Head
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb
IND 296/7 (50.0 ov)
NZ 300/5 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
