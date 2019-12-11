New Zealand vs India 2020 | Hardik Pandya sets date for return to national team post surgery

Aakash Arya FOLLOW ANALYST News 11 Dec 2019, 15:15 IST SHARE

Hardik Pandya

All-rounder Hardik Pandya is eyeing a return to international cricket mid-way during India's tour of New Zealand post a back surgery which has kept him out of the game since the second T20I against South Africa in September.

Talking to IANS yesterday, Pandya opened up about his difficulties while dealing with his back problem but said he has full faith in his ability to return to 100 percent soon. He added that surgery was necessary for him to get back to his best, as the constant recurrence of the back injury was keeping him in and out of the squad since mid-2018.

He said:

"I was managing the back, tried everything possible not to get into surgery... After trying everything, we came to the conclusion that it wasn't working. I noticed that I was not able to give my 100% and that meant I was not doing justice to myself and the team. That is when I decided to go for the surgery."

Speaking about the timing of his return, Pandya revealed that he had kept the New Zealand series and the T20 World Cup in mind before going under the knife. He stated:

"We thought this was the right time because even if I take four months, I will be coming back before the New Zealand series, mid-way actually... That was the plan, that I play some international games, the IPL and then the World T20. The biggest concern was the World T20 which touchwood is now in place."

Pandya took inspiration from the likes of Australia's Pat Cummins and fellow Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who successfully forced their way back into the national team after career-threatening injuries.

Pat Cummins

According to Pandya, patience and mental recovery are important aspects that should be taken into account while recovering. He said:

Advertisement

"I have seen Pat Cummins coming back from injury being stronger than before. I have seen Jasprit Bumrah having a knee surgery and coming back and be what he is right now. I have seen cricketers come back from bad injuries and surgeries and I have spoken to them and learnt that patience is very important."

"After a knife touches your body, it becomes fragile. So, you have to give 200% while making the return."

Jasprit Bumrah (L) and Hardik Pandya

India will play two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is in their tour of New Zealand starting at the end of January next year. Pandya will likely slot straight back into the XI the moment he is fit, which means India's limited overs teams will get a huge boost mid-way through the tour.