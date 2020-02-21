New Zealand vs India 2020: Harsha Bhogle's continuous rant on Twitter after Wriddhiman Saha gets dropped for Rishabh Pant in the first Test

Pant and Saha (Photo source: IANS)

Indian captain Virat Kohli was announced the playing 11 during the toss of the first Test against New Zealand when he revealed that Wriddhiman Saha was dropped in favour of Rishabh Pant. This led to raised eyebrows as the senior glovesman is one of the best in the longest format of the game while Pant is still a work in process.

While Kohli gave no reason to why Saha wasn’t picked, his decision has divided fans and experts on social media. Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle posted three tweets in favour of Saha, and even criticised the Indian team management.

“Just up and see Saha is left out. We have just told every young keeper in India not to bother becoming the best in the world behind the stumps and instead focus on getting a few more runs in front of them. Disappointed.”

“Am waiting to see Shreya Ghoshal left out of a major concert because the other girl could strum the guitar a bit better!! #Saha”

"Don't get me wrong. This isn't about Pant. Just think in tests you pick your best five batsmen, best four bowlers, best keeper and think about a secondary skill for number six, if at all. I hope he does well because he is a gifted young player but feel for Saha."

Here’s how some famous personalities and fans reacted to the same

Probable scenario—5 batsmen plus Pant. And play Five bowlers.

Reality—6 batsman plus Pant and no Saha. Didn’t see that coming. #NZvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 21, 2020

India pick Pant ahead of Saha. His strokeful half century in warm up game has won him the spot. Hopefully the youngster will make the most of the opportunity. But first up, stiff challenge for top order as India put into bat on a greenish pitch — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 20, 2020

I don't mind Rishab Pant over Saha in away Tests. His 'keeping is good enough, and in a Test, having a batter who can change the course of the match at no. 6 gives you more wins. Let's see how he goes



Feel for Saha, of course. — Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) February 21, 2020

I guess the team management knows better; but we as viewers @bcci absolutely are appaled when you serve beer where you needed whiskey. Suprised on Wriddiman Saha exclusion and Mr Pant make @imVkohli faith in you count .. let the Saha sacrifice mean something #IndVsNZ — Ajay (@ripwanwinkle) February 21, 2020

#INDvsNZTestCricket



Woke up at 3:30 am to find out that Rishab Pant is playing instead of Saha



Me: pic.twitter.com/uJfDjqd5zy — Ankit Pandey (@iamAnkkit) February 20, 2020

Injustice done to Saha by Shastri & Co. What was his fault? Why he was dropped and Pant included? Saha is far better as far as wicketkeeper is concerned and if Pant is better batsmen than why was he was not in the ODI team? #NZvsIND — Sanjeev Kumar Verma (@sanjeevkverma) February 21, 2020

Saha was unlucky to get injured initially after which Pant got his chances and made most of it.



Pant was unlucky to get dropped when he wasn't performing in shorter formats and Saha was fit again.



Saha is unlucky to get dropped now when he hasn't done anything wrong. #NZvIND — Score Kya Hua? (Podcast) (@SKHPodcast) February 21, 2020