New Zealand vs India 2020: Harsha Bhogle's continuous rant on Twitter after Wriddhiman Saha gets dropped for Rishabh Pant in the first Test
Modified 21 Feb 2020, 10:12 IST
Indian captain Virat Kohli was announced the playing 11 during the toss of the first Test against New Zealand when he revealed that Wriddhiman Saha was dropped in favour of Rishabh Pant. This led to raised eyebrows as the senior glovesman is one of the best in the longest format of the game while Pant is still a work in process.
While Kohli gave no reason to why Saha wasn’t picked, his decision has divided fans and experts on social media. Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle posted three tweets in favour of Saha, and even criticised the Indian team management.
“Just up and see Saha is left out. We have just told every young keeper in India not to bother becoming the best in the world behind the stumps and instead focus on getting a few more runs in front of them. Disappointed.”
“Am waiting to see Shreya Ghoshal left out of a major concert because the other girl could strum the guitar a bit better!! #Saha”
"Don't get me wrong. This isn't about Pant. Just think in tests you pick your best five batsmen, best four bowlers, best keeper and think about a secondary skill for number six, if at all. I hope he does well because he is a gifted young player but feel for Saha."
Here’s how some famous personalities and fans reacted to the same
