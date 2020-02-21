×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

New Zealand vs India 2020: Harsha Bhogle's continuous rant on Twitter after Wriddhiman Saha gets dropped for Rishabh Pant in the first Test

Umaima Saeed
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 21 Feb 2020, 10:12 IST

Pant and Saha (Photo source: IANS)
Pant and Saha (Photo source: IANS)

Indian captain Virat Kohli was announced the playing 11 during the toss of the first Test against New Zealand when he revealed that Wriddhiman Saha was dropped in favour of Rishabh Pant. This led to raised eyebrows as the senior glovesman is one of the best in the longest format of the game while Pant is still a work in process.

While Kohli gave no reason to why Saha wasn’t picked, his decision has divided fans and experts on social media. Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle posted three tweets in favour of Saha, and even criticised the Indian team management.

“Just up and see Saha is left out. We have just told every young keeper in India not to bother becoming the best in the world behind the stumps and instead focus on getting a few more runs in front of them. Disappointed.”
“Am waiting to see Shreya Ghoshal left out of a major concert because the other girl could strum the guitar a bit better!! #Saha”
"Don't get me wrong. This isn't about Pant. Just think in tests you pick your best five batsmen, best four bowlers, best keeper and think about a secondary skill for number six, if at all. I hope he does well because he is a gifted young player but feel for Saha."

Here’s how some famous personalities and fans reacted to the same


Advertisement

Published 21 Feb 2020, 10:12 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Wriddhiman Saha Rishabh Pant Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli Test cricket India vs New Zealand 2020 Teams & Squads
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb
IND 296/7 (50.0 ov)
NZ 300/5 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
1st Test | 04:00 AM
IND 122/5 (55.0 ov)
NZ
Day 1 | Stumps: New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl.
IND VS NZ live score
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
South Africa in India 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in Sri Lanka 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Women's World Twenty20
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
England Lions in Australia 2020
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Pakistan Super League
Australian Sheffield Shield
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us