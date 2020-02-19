New Zealand vs India 2020: India are number one team for a reason, says Ross Taylor

Taylor believed that New Zealand had to be at their very best to keep India at bay in the Test series.

One of New Zealand's most experienced batsmen, Ross Taylor, believed that the upcoming Test series against India will be a tough assignment for the Kiwis. The first Test is to be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington from February 21. India are the number one ranked Test team in the world and Taylor believed that it was important for New Zealand to be at their best in order to compete with them despite the conditions being alien to the visitors.

“They (India) have got a world-class batting line-up as well and we have to get through that. But they are the No. 1 team in the world for a reason and we know we have to be on our game to be successful against them,” Taylor was quoted as saying by PTI.

While New Zealand would be extremely delighted with the return of Trent Boult, India too will have the services of Ishant Sharma after he recovered in time from an ankle injury that he suffered during a Ranji Trophy game. Taylor believed that the Indian bowling attack had different variations and each bowler was equally potent to take wickets.

“I think if we just look at Bumrah, we are in trouble. I think their whole bowling lineup is fantastic. Obviously, Sharma coming back will bring new dynamics to the team,” he asserted.

Taylor himself was about to achieve an extremely unique feat becoming the only player to have played 100 games across all three formats and that is something that he was very happy about.

“I always said to myself, the 2019 World Cup wasn’t a bad place to start thinking about that ‘R’ word. But I still am good enough and have a lot more to offer this team both on and off the field.," said Taylor.

“I am still as hungry as ever to score runs. After my first series, I wouldn’t have been putting much money on myself to be playing 100 Tests, that’s for sure. I am happy with what has happened,” he added.