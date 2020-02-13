×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

New Zealand vs India 2020: India's fielding was less than impressive, states VVS Laxman

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 13 Feb 2020, 12:49 IST

The Indian legend wasn
The Indian legend wasn't impressed with the Men in Blue's fielding skills in the ODI series

India suffered their first ODI whitewash in 31 years as they lost 3-0 to New Zealand after beating them 5-0 in T20Is. While the Men in Blue's batting department showed a bit of promise in two of the three games, their bowling and fielding departments faltered throughout the series and former Indian player VVS Laxman believes that with the kind of standards that India has set in world cricket for fielding, this was unacceptable.


"New Zealand responded to a 5-0 defeat in the T20 internationals with a commanding 3-0 sweep of the One-Day International series, but as well as they played, they were aided in no small measure by a fumbling Indian side. Virat Kohli and the management group must be disappointed at the bowling and especially, the fielding," Laxman wrote in his column for TOI.
"Like it has been all series, India's fielding was less than impressive. Especially when the wickets are not coming, top-class fielding can act as an additional bowler. India will feel they let themselves down in the field," he further added.

While the Indian opening pair of Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw were not able to provide India with good starts in any of the three ODIs, Henry Nicholls and Martin Guptill were absolutely brilliant for New Zealand at the top in all the games. India's failure to defend targets of 296 and 348 showed the grave problems in the bowling department. The absence of pacers like Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, coupled with the wicket-drought of Jasprit Bumrah, meant that India had to go in with Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini, who were both very expensive.


"For the third time in the series, Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls were allowed to get off to a cracking start. India's 296 seemed competitive only until the fast bowlers started to bowl short, and to the batsmen's strengths," wrote Laxman.
Published 13 Feb 2020, 12:49 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team VVS Laxman Virat Kohli ODI Cricket India vs New Zealand Head to Head
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb
IND 296/7 (50.0 ov)
NZ 300/5 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
England in South Africa 2019/20
India in New Zealand 2020
South Africa in India 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
ICC Under 19 World Cup
Women's Tri-Series in Aus 2020 3rd Place Playoff
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Women's World Twenty20
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
Big Bash League
Australian Sheffield Shield
England Lions in Australia 2020
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us