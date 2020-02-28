New Zealand vs India 2020: India's predicted playing XI for the second Test
India will be up against a resurgent New Zealand side in the second Test that will be played at Christchurch. The hosts put up a dominant performance in the first Test, beating the visitors comfortably by 10 wickets.
This was India's first defeat in the World Test Championship. Virat Kohli's men will need to get their act together in the second Test if they hope to level the series 1-1.
Plenty of questions have been raised over the individual performances of the Indian players. Therefore, it will be interesting to see whether the team management makes changes to the playing XI or sticks to the same combination.
Here is India's predicted playing XI for the second Test.
Openers
Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw
Poor opening stands in both the innings were a major reason for India's batting failure. While Mayank Agarwal did score a half-century in the second innings, Prithvi Shaw got out early twice.
However, Shaw has received his skipper's backing and it seems that India are likely to persist with the same opening combination.
Middle order
Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari
After failing in the first Test, the experienced middle-order duo of Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara will be key to India's chances in the second. Ajinkya Rahane played a fighting knock in the first innings and will be crucial in swinging conditions.
Due to lack of options, India are likely to stick with Hanuma Vihari at No. 6.
Wicket-keeper
Rishabh Pant
Wriddhiman Saha is likely to miss out once again as Rishabh Pant is set to don the wicket-keeping gloves.
Spinner
Ravindra Jadeja
India might pick Ravindra Jadeja in place of Ravichandran Ashwin at Christchurch. While Ashwin took three wickets in the first Test at Wellington, his poor show with the bat could cost him a place in the playing XI. Also, New Zealand don't have too many left-handers in the batting line-up, which makes Jadeja a good option.
Fast bowlers
Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah
Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, both of whom looked off-colour in the first Test, will have to step up in the second. Ishant is likely to miss the Test due to his recurring ankle injury and is set to be replaced by Umesh Yadav.
India's predicted playing XI
Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit BumrahPublished 28 Feb 2020, 17:38 IST