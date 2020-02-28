×
New Zealand vs India 2020: India's predicted playing XI for the second Test

CricWiz
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 28 Feb 2020, 17:38 IST

Ravindra Jadeja is likely to replace R Ashwin
Ravindra Jadeja is likely to replace R Ashwin

India will be up against a resurgent New Zealand side in the second Test that will be played at Christchurch. The hosts put up a dominant performance in the first Test, beating the visitors comfortably by 10 wickets.

This was India's first defeat in the World Test Championship. Virat Kohli's men will need to get their act together in the second Test if they hope to level the series 1-1.

Plenty of questions have been raised over the individual performances of the Indian players. Therefore, it will be interesting to see whether the team management makes changes to the playing XI or sticks to the same combination.

Here is India's predicted playing XI for the second Test.

Openers

Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw

Mayank Agarwal
Mayank Agarwal

Poor opening stands in both the innings were a major reason for India's batting failure. While Mayank Agarwal did score a half-century in the second innings, Prithvi Shaw got out early twice.

However, Shaw has received his skipper's backing and it seems that India are likely to persist with the same opening combination.

Middle order

Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari

After failing in the first Test, the experienced middle-order duo of Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara will be key to India's chances in the second. Ajinkya Rahane played a fighting knock in the first innings and will be crucial in swinging conditions.

Due to lack of options, India are likely to stick with Hanuma Vihari at No. 6. 

Wicket-keeper

Rishabh Pant

Wriddhiman Saha is likely to miss out once again as Rishabh Pant is set to don the wicket-keeping gloves.

Spinner

Ravindra Jadeja

India might pick Ravindra Jadeja in place of Ravichandran Ashwin at Christchurch. While Ashwin took three wickets in the first Test at Wellington, his poor show with the bat could cost him a place in the playing XI. Also, New Zealand don't have too many left-handers in the batting line-up, which makes Jadeja a good option.

Fast bowlers

Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

Umesh Yadav
Umesh Yadav

Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, both of whom looked off-colour in the first Test, will have to step up in the second. Ishant is likely to miss the Test due to his recurring ankle injury and is set to be replaced by Umesh Yadav.

India's predicted playing XI

Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

Published 28 Feb 2020, 17:38 IST
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb
IND 296/7 (50.0 ov)
NZ 300/5 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb
IND 165/10 & 191/10
NZ 348/10 & 9/0
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd Test | Tomorrow, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
