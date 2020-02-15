New Zealand vs India 2020: Ishant Sharma passes fitness test

Ishant Sharma.

Ahead of the Test series against New Zealand, India has received a major boost as spearhead Ishant Sharma has passed his fitness test at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

As per reports in the ESPN Cricinfo, Ishant will be leaving for New Zealand on Sunday and will join the squad in Wellington ahead of the opening Test slated to start on 21st February.

It will be a major boost for Virat Kohli and Co especially given the fact that Jasprit Bumrah hasn’t been in the best of rhythm off late. Ishant has been an indispensable part of the Indian Test outfit and is the second highest wicket-taker since the 2017-18 season. He has bagged 74 wickets in 19 matches at an exceptional average of 20.17.

It was a roller coaster ride for me after the injury on my ankle on the 20th January but with the help of Ashish Kaushik I managed to pull it off! Scans were a little scary, but today I am happy that I am fit ! 🏏 Thanks Ashish Kaushik! #recoverymode #recovery #postinjury pic.twitter.com/xwNpecc0Iz — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) February 15, 2020

Ishant had injured his right ankle during a Ranji Trophy clash against Vidarbha a month ago, and his participation in the two-match series was jeopardized. However, he recovered pretty fast and will bolster the Indian pace attack. He was advised six weeks rest after suffering a Grade 3 tear. Having recovered well, he was named in the Test squad subject to his fitness clearance.

India is currently playing a three day practice match against New Zealand X. Ishant Sharma might be a bit rusty given the fact that he hasn't played any international cricket in the last three months. However given his wicket taking panache in the last few years, he will definitely walk into the playing XI in the first Test.